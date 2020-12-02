Country Scene | Fundraising concerts have dried up in the pandemic

“You can see the church steeple from my house. The music program there is unbelievable. We would practice two or three days a week, then play at several different services on Sunday. It was very time-consuming,” Dickerson says. “I got to thinking, if I invested this much time in my own band, we could probably raise a lot of money for a good cause (kids).”

From that epiphany, the Garage Band Project was created. He says the band has five horns, a rhythm section, four vocalists and always provides its services free of charge.

“It’s just a group of normal people, they teach school and work at a wide variety of vocations. A love of music brings us all together,” Dickerson says. “We’ve had some famous musicians sit in with us, but 99% of the participants have absolutely nothing to do with the music industry.”

Besides the Nashville area, Dickerson says the band has traveled to Kentucky and Alabama to play events. He said the group was playing 15 shows a year at its peak, but that number is down to “four or five.” He says the band once raised $440,000 in a single night.

“It was the 25th anniversary of a law firm. They had a blast and kept writing checks to different charities all night,” he says.

Dickerson says he is anxious to get back on stage with his musical friends once the global health threat is over. He is confident the schedule will fill quickly and funds will start flowing again to help needy children.

Vince Hoffard can be reached at vincehoffard@gmail.com or 618-658-9095.