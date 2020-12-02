Country Scene | Fundraising concerts have dried up in the pandemic

COVID-19 has made a horrific musical mess of 2020.
The obvious causality has been the lack of concerts as major local attractions like HerrinFesta Italiana, Eldorado Town & Country Days, the McLeansboro Fall Festival, Sesser Rend Lake Days and music from the main stage at the Du Quoin State Fair were canceled.
Imagine the amount of money lost for local economies by not having South by Southwest in Austin, Gulf Coach Jam in Panama City or Bonnaroo at Great Stage Park in Tennessee.
Nashville has been hit especially hard.
There was no CMA Music Festival that flooded downtown streets with swarms of fans for a week. The footlights at the historic Ryman Auditorium have gone out. Superstars like Keith Urban, Garth Brooks and Chris Stapleton are not selling out the Bridgestone Arena. The Kendell Marvel Honky Tonk Experience at the Exit In has been paused indefinitely.
A function served by live music that has been totally overlooked is fundraising. Events that generate tremendous amounts of money for places like St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis have been postponed. Desperately needed revenue streams have temporarily dried up.
The curve ball thrown by the pandemic has been a major disappointment for former Cairo resident Don Dickerson.
“It’s sad. Charities on the local and national level are all hurting for money,” he says.
Dickerson is band leader for the Garage Band Revival, a fluid group of singers and musicians that has raised over $3 million for children’s charities in the Nashville metropolitan area since its formation in 2006.
Operating an insurance company on a major thoroughfare in a Music City suburb, Dickerson said his office was inundated with donation seekers. Unfortunately, he knew he would quickly go broke if he started helping everyone.
At that point, he made a conscious decision to deny every request, unless it had something to do with children.
“Helping kids became my calling,” Dickerson says.
The seed for the formation of the Garage Band Revival was planted in 1990. A storm had damaged the Old Custom House in Cairo, a historical government building in the Alexander County seat that was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1973.
A committee was formed to raise funds for the project and they decided tap into a resource that had been gone from the area for two decades. The Mods, a wildly popular Cairo-based band throughout the tristate area in the 1960s, had been split up 20 years when they were asked to play a reunion for the charitable cause.
The Mods consisted of Dickerson, sax; John Steinhouse, drums; Neal Neadham, lead guitar; Kyle Lehning, keyboards; and Charlie “Goose” Sullivan, bass.
Sullivan was the most colorful and flamboyant member of the group. He was a world champion goose caller, creating a style that shook up the water foul world. His work was featured in Sports Illustrated.
Lehning is the only member of the band to carve out a living in the music industry. After college, a love interest led him to Glaser Brothers Studio, the epicenter for the Outlaw Movement in country music. It was there he was hired to play keyboards for Jessi Colter and invited to share the stage with Waylon Jennings.
He achieved fame as a record producer, first for pop act England Dan & John Ford Coley, then in the country music industry. He turned “England Dan” Seals into a country star, cranking out nine consecutive No. 1 records in the mid-1980s.
Lehning eventually became President of Asylum Records, but his biggest achievement was producing virtually every major hit by Randy Travis.
Dickerson and Lehning have been best friends since high school. It was the rebirth experience with The Mod that would lead to his participation in the music program at the First Baptist Church in Hendersonville, a megachurch with a congregation over 10,000.
“You can see the church steeple from my house. The music program there is unbelievable. We would practice two or three days a week, then play at several different services on Sunday. It was very time-consuming,” Dickerson says. “I got to thinking, if I invested this much time in my own band, we could probably raise a lot of money for a good cause (kids).”
From that epiphany, the Garage Band Project was created. He says the band has five horns, a rhythm section, four vocalists and always provides its services free of charge.
“It’s just a group of normal people, they teach school and work at a wide variety of vocations. A love of music brings us all together,” Dickerson says. “We’ve had some famous musicians sit in with us, but 99% of the participants have absolutely nothing to do with the music industry.”
Besides the Nashville area, Dickerson says the band has traveled to Kentucky and Alabama to play events. He said the group was playing 15 shows a year at its peak, but that number is down to “four or five.” He says the band once raised $440,000 in a single night.
“It was the 25th anniversary of a law firm. They had a blast and kept writing checks to different charities all night,” he says.
Dickerson says he is anxious to get back on stage with his musical friends once the global health threat is over. He is confident the schedule will fill quickly and funds will start flowing again to help needy children.
