Country Scene | Hard-driving Heath Holloman returns to roots with Friday solo show

Heath Holloman has played on some mighty big stages.
The veteran lead guitarist gazed out at thousands of sun-soaked and alcohol-fueled bikers at the annual HogRock motorcycle rally in Hardin County, where his band shared billing with the dynamic duo of Preston Brust and Chris Lucas in the barnstorming early days of the LoCash Cowboys.
Holloman was also present for a 2017 sold-out reunion performance of local band Plain Strange. It was a Special Olympics benefit show held at the Black Diamond Harley Davidson warehouse in Marion.
Powerhouse Plain Strange had an enormous following in Southern Illinois. They attracted massive crowds at the Du Quoin State Fair and served as the warm-up band for Brantley Gilbert at the now defunct Copper Dragon in Carbondale. Unknown Georgia singer/songwriter Brent Cobb was the opening act.
Virtually dormant as a musician for several years, during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, Holloman felt a stirring in his creative musical juices. He wanted to get back on stage, only this time as a solo act. He mentally pieced together a potent set list during the excruciating months of forced lock down.
Like an injured eagle ready to soar after caged rehabilitation, an enthusiastic Holloman is ready to unleash his dazzling guitar ability and unique vocal skills on local fans yearning for live music.
Holloman will be in concert with his solo show starting at 9 p.m. Friday at the Creal Springs VFW, affectionately know as the “Cornfield Lounge.”
“It’s a pretty cool venue,” Holloman says. “You think you are in the middle of nowhere and there is no way you will draw a crowd, but trust me, people are going to show up. They have been working hard in the crowded cities all week and it’s time to get out into the country and unwind. The crowds are huge and they known how to have a good time.”
Playing a major concert-style venue isolates the performers from the fans. Perched high on a stage, the entertainers are protected on all sides by security staff and virtually untouchable as they gaze down at attendees. This is not Holloman’s preferred method of operation.
He would rather be within an arm’s length of the listeners — close enough to distinguish eye color, see forehead sweat or smell cologne.
“I love the intimate feeling of sitting on a bar stool and connecting with people through music,” Holloman says. “I like getting up and walking into the middle of the crowd, sitting down at a table and singing. I want to make everyone feel like they’re part of the party.”
Holloman is able to to keep the customer satisfied with a broad range of material, from Stevie Ray Vaughan and Collective Soul, to Blackberry Smoke and Lynyrd Skynyrd. He is especially inspired by esteemed Americana artist Tyler Childers.
“Man, that dude should be a superstar. I love everything he does,” Holloman says. He covers Childers’ classic “Whitehouse Road.”
The 52-year old Holloman is a graduate of Vienna High School. He started playing guitar when he was 13. The bedrock for his hard-driving style was formed by early influences Ted Nugent and AC/DC.
He vividly recalls the vicious learning cycle of his youth.
“I would have to backup records countless times to learn notes on my out-of-tune guitar,” he recalls. “Oh my gosh, it was so painful. I never read music. I just played by ear. Now, it seems like you can go on YouTube and learn any song in 30 minutes. The times have sure changed.”
Holloman’s musical journey started in the group T-zr, a 1980s-cover band. Their first show was a birthday party at the Anna teen town. They signed autographs after the gig for several awe-struck teenagers.
“We thought we were rock stars,” he says.
He played in several bands before ending up in Plain Strange for a decade with longtime friends Jim Bradley, Chris Whiteside, Jeff Mears, Kevin Breeden and Ken Mathis.
“I had a great time in Plain Strange,” he says. “Playing in a band forces you to forget all that macho stuff and learn how to play guitar. It was a fantastic experience.”
Now that the pandemic restrictions are slowly being removed, Holloman has renewed his love affair with music in general and specifically with the blues-infused sound he creates on his Fender electric acoustic guitar. He performed recently at Big Boy’s in Vienna and at The Sand Bucket in Hamletsburg, located on the Ohio River between Brookport and Golconda.
In an effort to “get out of my comfort zone” and put his softer side on display, in addition to bringing his solo shows to Southern Illinois nightclubs, Holloman has started booking dates at wineries throughout the area.
VINCE HOFFARD can be reached at vincehoffard@gmail.com or (618) 658-9095.
