Country Scene | Hard-driving Heath Holloman returns to roots with Friday solo show

Holloman will be in concert with his solo show starting at 9 p.m. Friday at the Creal Springs VFW, affectionately know as the “Cornfield Lounge.”

“It’s a pretty cool venue,” Holloman says. “You think you are in the middle of nowhere and there is no way you will draw a crowd, but trust me, people are going to show up. They have been working hard in the crowded cities all week and it’s time to get out into the country and unwind. The crowds are huge and they known how to have a good time.”

Playing a major concert-style venue isolates the performers from the fans. Perched high on a stage, the entertainers are protected on all sides by security staff and virtually untouchable as they gaze down at attendees. This is not Holloman’s preferred method of operation.

He would rather be within an arm’s length of the listeners — close enough to distinguish eye color, see forehead sweat or smell cologne.

“I love the intimate feeling of sitting on a bar stool and connecting with people through music,” Holloman says. “I like getting up and walking into the middle of the crowd, sitting down at a table and singing. I want to make everyone feel like they’re part of the party.”