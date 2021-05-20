Country Scene | Internationally known acts to play Eldorado Town and Country Days

Travis Beasley and the entertainment committee for the Eldorado Town and Country Days have knocked it out of the park with the 2021 lineup.
Through the years, organizers of successful community music festivals always strive to provide something for everyone, condensing the need down to music for older folks, youngsters and the church crowd.
Over-achiever Beasley has met all the goals and checked all the boxes with this year’s talent pool. His has inked contracts with a trio of internationally known acts that will make the Saline Country community the center of the musical universe for three-consecutive nights this fall.
Legendary Texas band Asleep At The Wheel, still under the direction of founder Ray Benson and winner of nine Grammy Awards, is the main attraction on Sept. 18. Jason Eady will provide an acoustic show as the opening act.
Liverpool Legends, the world’s most prolific cover band of The Beatles and a multiple winner of Entertainment of the Year Awards on the highly competitive music scene in Branson, Mo., will appear Sept. 17. There will be a special ceremony commemorating a historical performance in the city by George Harrison.
The Freemans, a family-based Southern Gospel band from Nashville, will headline gospel night on Sept. 16. The group has cranked out seven Singing News No. 1 singles and is best know for signature song “Three Rugged Crosses,” named Song of the Year by Singing News in 2010.
Thanks to a long list of local sponsors, all three shows is provided with no admission fee. Those planning to attend should bring lawn chairs for seating.
“Every year the Eldorado Town And Country Days entertainment committee continues to improve the festival by bringing in top quality talent at no cost to the public,” Beasley says. “This year is no different. Given the fact we had no festival last year (due to the COVID-19 pandemic), we are coming back bigger and better than ever before!”
Asleep At The Wheel is best know for tunes like: “Miles And Miles Of Texas,” “The Letter (That Johnny Walker Read),” “Get Your Kicks On Route 66,” “House Of Blue Lights” and “Take Me Back To Tulsa.”
Benson founded the band in 1969 in West Virgiania and bounced around in California for several years, before permanently landing in Austin, Tx. at the invitation of Willie Nelson in1974. The band has charted 21 Billboard singles and released more than 20 studio albums, including most recent release “New Routes.”
Following in the footsteps of legendary Bob Wills, Benson is the current driving force behind the blues/fiddle infused Texas swing genre, which he calls “jazz with a cowboy hat.” The band’s live shows features seven to 15 veteran musicians on stage displaying incredible musical chops.
Benson recorded a Wills tribute album that included contributions from Vince Gill, Merle Haggard, Southern Illinois University Carbondale alumni Shawn Colvin and Nelson.
Asleep at the Wheel tours relentlessly and tonight plays in Dripping Springs, Tx. When not the featured act, the group has supported tours with everyone from Bob Dylan to George Strait.
The Liverpool Legends will certainly entertain the audience with covers of tunes like “Hey Jude,” “Let It Be,” “Twist And Shout,” “I Want To Hold Your Hand” and “She Loves You,” but there is also a historical connection between the “Fab Four” and Eldorado.
Before The Beatles were famous, in September 1963 lead guitar George Harrison visited his sister Louise, who lived in Benton. During the trip, George Harrison sat in with a local band at the Eldorado VFW Post 3479, marking the first appearance by a member of The Beatles in the United States.
Earlier in the day of the Liverpool Legends performance, there will be a dedication ceremony by the Saline County Tourism Board and the Illinois Historical Society will place a historical marker at the site of Harrison’s original performance.
The husband-wife nucleus of The Freemans is patriarch Darrell and his wife, the former Chris Hawkins.
Hawkins was named Queen of Gospel Music in 1976 and 1977 by industry publications, when she was lead female vocalist for the iconic Hinsons. She had spent seven years with the Hinsons, when she met 20-year old Darrell Freeman, who had been singing with his family band a matching seven years.
Together, they formed The Freemans in 1983 and have now been married more than three decades. Other current members of the group are their daughter and son, Misty and Caylon Freeman, and Darrell’s first cousin, keyboardist Joe Freeman. The blood harmony runs deep.
Through the years, the group has released 25 albums.
The Freeman are booked solid, playing a pair of Mississippi shows this weekend. They will tour throughout the South and the Heartland before coming to Eldorado.
Vince Hoffard can be reached at vincehoffard@gail.com or 618-658-9095.