Country Scene | Internationally known acts to play Eldorado Town and Country Days

Travis Beasley and the entertainment committee for the Eldorado Town and Country Days have knocked it out of the park with the 2021 lineup.

Through the years, organizers of successful community music festivals always strive to provide something for everyone, condensing the need down to music for older folks, youngsters and the church crowd.

Over-achiever Beasley has met all the goals and checked all the boxes with this year’s talent pool. His has inked contracts with a trio of internationally known acts that will make the Saline Country community the center of the musical universe for three-consecutive nights this fall.

Legendary Texas band Asleep At The Wheel, still under the direction of founder Ray Benson and winner of nine Grammy Awards, is the main attraction on Sept. 18. Jason Eady will provide an acoustic show as the opening act.

Liverpool Legends, the world’s most prolific cover band of The Beatles and a multiple winner of Entertainment of the Year Awards on the highly competitive music scene in Branson, Mo., will appear Sept. 17. There will be a special ceremony commemorating a historical performance in the city by George Harrison.