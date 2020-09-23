Country Scene | Jacob Bryant uses personal pain to write gut-wrenching tunes

“I had trouble dealing with my mother’s death, and it took me looking in the mirror and realizing I wasn’t happy with the person looking back to turn things around. I was able, with help, to completely quit drinking for a long time and get control of my life.

“My mother would have wanted me to continue on with music; it was her dream. I kind of made her dream my dream.”

Like Haggard in prison and the alcoholic Jones, Bryant had now dealt with the soul-changing suffrage that would inspire his songwriting and give him the ability to evoke raw emotion from those listening to his songs.

His raspy vocals fall somewhere between Brantley Gilbert and Jamey Johnson. He has built a solid fan base with nonstop touring in the southeast. Tunes like “Save My Soul,” “Too Late to Turn Around,” “Up in Flames” and especially “This Side of Sober” are crowd favorites.

“I love playing that song live. The fans always sing it back to me. It’s the one that changed my life,” Bryant says.

He debuted at No. 7 on the iTunes Country Albums Charts with 2016 EP “Up in Smoke.” His video for “A Woman’s Touch” reached No. 1 on CMT and stayed in the Top 5 for an impressive 17 weeks. Last year, Taste of Country magazine named him to its annual “Artists to Watch” list.