Country Scene | Jacob Bryant uses personal pain to write gut-wrenching tunes

Country music is always more powerful when unthinkable pain is involved.
Heartbreaking loss is the common denominator on majestic tunes like “He Stopped Loving Her Today” by George Jones, “Chiseled in Stone” by Vern Gosdin and Gene Watson’s “Farewell Party.” All three songs are more than 20 years old, but the emotional impact they have on listeners allows them to stand the test of time.
Music honored the past decade by the Country Music Association and Academy of Country Music is a watered-down product that is more pop than country. One of the ACM nominated tunes this year featured vocals by Justin Bieber. Merle Haggard had to be rolling in his grave.
Nashville record executives are the blame. When aspiring singers Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley combined forces in 2010 to become Florida Georgia Line and two years later released break-out single “Cruise,” the industry was mesmerized.
Every label in town scrambled to sign an act that could hopefully replicate the sound and success. The direction of the music took a definite turn to a pop/rap sound. Sam Hunt’s single “Body Like a Back Road” spent an incredible 34 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Singles Chart. George Jones had to be rolling over in his grave.
At least one artist fighting for air time on today’s mainstream radio, Jacob Bryant, is following the formula capitalized on by many traditional country singers. He is using excruciating personal pain to create gut-wrenching tunes that have recently dominated social media.
His signature song, “Pour Whiskey on My Grave,” has garnered more than 32 millions streams and views.
A fast-rising star, Bryant was scheduled to play at Hangar 9 in Carbondale on Saturday, but the event has been canceled. Bryant’s publicist said the singer had several COVID-19-related cancellations in September. He is scheduled to resume live shows in early October with gigs in Mississippi and Georgia.
Under current pandemic guidelines in Southern Illinois, bars must limit crowds, which makes hosting concerts difficult. Hopefully, this show can be rescheduled at Hagar 9 in the future when restrictions are lifted.
Bryant grew up 3 miles down a dirt road in northern Georgia in a home filled with the sound of bluegrass. He started playing guitar when he was eight and cut his teeth singing in church. After high school, he formed a band and hit the road.
Life had been relatively smooth until this point; then, tragedy completely changed his circumstances on New Year’s Day 2010.
“My mom had taken a nap and didn’t wake up,” Bryant says. “I was on my way to Nashville when I got the call and my whole world fell apart.”
The emotional trauma caused Bryant to spiral out of control and enter the dark world of alcohol and cocaine addiction. After hitting rock bottom, he took corrective action.
“I had trouble dealing with my mother’s death, and it took me looking in the mirror and realizing I wasn’t happy with the person looking back to turn things around. I was able, with help, to completely quit drinking for a long time and get control of my life.
“My mother would have wanted me to continue on with music; it was her dream. I kind of made her dream my dream.”
Like Haggard in prison and the alcoholic Jones, Bryant had now dealt with the soul-changing suffrage that would inspire his songwriting and give him the ability to evoke raw emotion from those listening to his songs.
His raspy vocals fall somewhere between Brantley Gilbert and Jamey Johnson. He has built a solid fan base with nonstop touring in the southeast. Tunes like “Save My Soul,” “Too Late to Turn Around,” “Up in Flames” and especially “This Side of Sober” are crowd favorites.
“I love playing that song live. The fans always sing it back to me. It’s the one that changed my life,” Bryant says.
He debuted at No. 7 on the iTunes Country Albums Charts with 2016 EP “Up in Smoke.” His video for “A Woman’s Touch” reached No. 1 on CMT and stayed in the Top 5 for an impressive 17 weeks. Last year, Taste of Country magazine named him to its annual “Artists to Watch” list.
In February 2019, after five EPs, Bryant released his first full-length album,“Practice What I Preach,” and it soared to No. 1 on iTunes. It contains the act-breaking single “Pour Whiskey on My Grave.” He released a video for the song “Baptized by the River,” another cut from the album, on Sept. 11.
He has toured with Gilbert, Chris Janson, Riley Green, Cody Johnson and superstar Luke Combs.
Bryant wrote “Out There,” the opening tune on Combs' breakout 2017 album “This One’s for You.”
Vince Hoffard can be reached at vincehoffard@gmail.com or 618-658-9095.
