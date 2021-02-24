Country Scene | Meet the teens keeping bluegrass music alive in Southern Illinois

Kaye Watson is not a demanding parent intent of strictly imposing her will on her children. Instead, she tries to gently nudge them in the right direction.

Watson comes from a family of music lovers. Not professional musicians, these are folks that just love listening to all kinds of music (though predominately traditional country) and singing along, sometimes to the top of their lungs.

As she was home-schooling her two youngest boys a few years ago while living in Marissa, she wondered if the siblings would be interested in taking their musical intrigue to the next level, causing her to post a simple question on social media, “Does anyone know who gives music lessons?”

Little did she know, the answer was right under her own nose.

The immediate and overwhelming response was Chris Talley, owner/operator of The Bluegrass Shack, a popular business located in the same little community in southern St. Clair County where Watson was living.

The Bluegrass Shack has been an iconic location for Metro East bluegrass fans for two decades. Talley has won statewide fiddle and banjo championships in Missouri and Illinois. She gives lessons and can repair anything with strings. The site is legendary for pop-up jam sessions.