Country Scene | Music City stands strong after Christmas bombing

Bizarre occurrences and jaw-dropping plot twists always dominate a mythical tale, and the story of Thomas Ryman is no different.

The mathematical odds of a riverboat captain that at one time owned the biggest saloon in Nashville becoming the namesake of “The Mother Church of Country Music” is incalculable, but it happened to Ryman.

Near the end of the Civil War, Ryman entered the family riverboat profession and prospered for two decades. In 1885, he was the proprietor of an enormous First Street tavern on banks of the bustling Cumberland River that met the needs of thirsty travelers and dock workers.

When a nearby tent revival threatened to impact the decision-making process of potential patrons, Ryman decided to attend a service and heckle the Rev. Sam Jones, one of he most influential preachers of the era.

His plan backfired.

Instead causing a commotion, Ryman listened to Jones’ message and was converted into a devout Christian that night and pledged to use his great wealth to help build an enormous building so future revivals could be held indoors. The result, after seven years of construction, was the magnificent Union Gospel Tabernacle.