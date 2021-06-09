Country Scene | Pam Tillis carries torch of tradition when she performs June 19 at Sesser Homecoming

A time-honored tradition that has been part of the fabric of American life for centuries has been passing down a family business from generation to generation.
From the backwoods of Georgia to the sprawling suburbs of Chicago, there have been car dealerships, lumber yards and supermarkets that have kept the same name for decades as anointed siblings take ownership, with the ultimate goal of passing the torch to a future well-trained relative.
Pam Tillis could’ve eased into a career as a country music star, by riding the coat tails of her famous father, Mel.
Mel was a country music powerhouse. He inked classics like “Detroit City,” “Ruby, Down Take Your Love To Town” and “I Ain’t Never,” then as a solo artist scored 33 Top 10 hits and reached the top of the charts six times.
However, Pam marched to the beat of a different drum.
After high school, she enrolled in the University of Tennessee, where she joined a jug band and a folk duo with the incredible Ashley Cleveland, a future Grammy Award winner that is a legendary background vocalist, appearing on more than 300 albums.
Tillis dropped out of college in 1976 and skedaddled to California to sow lingering wild oats. She played in a rock band, a jazz band and wrote songs for Gloria Gaynor and Chaka Khan.
Back in Nashville, Tim DuBois was the hottest name in Music City. He assembled Restless Heart, founded the Nashville division of Arista Records and within a few months discovered talents like Alan Jackson, Brooks & Dunn, Brad Paisley and Diamond Rio. He added Tillis to his resume when he convinced her to abandon the pursuit of other genres and concentrate on making a stone cold country album.
The result was “Put Yourself In My Place” in 1991. After bombing on her first five Billboard singles, the new album placed her on a “can’t miss” path to stardom. Debut Arista single “Don’t Tell Me What To Do” soared to No. 5. Written by the iconic songwriting team of Harlan Howard and Max D. Barnes, the tune gave her instant credibility. After two more hit singles, she dropped signature bombshell “Maybe It Was Memphis.”
During her illustrious career, Tillis won the prestigious Female Vocalist of the Year award from the Country Music Association in 1994, was nominated for the Best Female Country Vocal Grammy Award three times between 1993 to 1998, before finally capturing a Grammy for Best Country Collaboration with Vocals in 1999 for “Same Old Train.”
In 2000, Tillis accepted an invitation to join the Grand Ole Opry. Last year she released “Looking For Feeling,” her first album of original material in 13 years.
Tillis will tap into a reservoir of 22 Top 40 singles that includes fan favorites “Cleopatra, Queen Of Denial,” “My Vida Loca (My Crazy Life),” “Shake The Sugar Tree” and “Spilled Perfume” when she appears at the 65th annual Sesser Homecoming at 8 p.m. June 19. It will be the final show of the four-day event, which officially kicks off the festival season in Southern Illinois.
On June 18, Mark Wills will take the stage at 8 p.m. in the Sesser City Park. T, Graham Brown, the third major country talent on the schedule this year, will play at 7:30 p.m. on June 17. The James Rainey Trio will kick things off for Gospel Night at 7;30 p.m. on June 16.
Admission to all four shows is absolutely free. Those planning to attend should bring lawn chairs for seating. Refreshments and food will be available for purchase on site. There will also be carnival rides.
The 47-year old Wills is a Georgia native. He was named the Academy of Country Music’s Top New Male Vocalist n 1998, thanks to an assault on the Billboard charts with unforgettable songs like “I Do (Cherish You),” “Don’t Laugh At Me,” “Places I’ve Never Been” and debut single “Jacob’s Ladder.” His biggest hit “19 Somethin’” stayed at No. 1 for six weeks in 2002.
Brown, 66, is also a Georgia native. He once was an in-demand jingle singer for McDonald’s, Budweiser, Coca-Cola, Disneyland and many other high-profile clients. After signing with Capitol Records in 1984, he broke out with single “I Tell It Like It Used To Be.” He recorded 13 albums and released 11 singles that cracked the Top 10, including No. 1’s “Hell And High Water,” “Don’t Go To Strangers” and “Darlene.”
Founded in 2009, The Rainey Trio is now based in Swansea and serve as worship ministers at the Christ United Church of Christ in Belleville. They have recorded eight CD projects. The touring group includes the husband/wife team of James and Laura Rainey and Berdella McGrew of Flora.
Vince Hoffard can be reached at vincehoffard@gail.com or 618-658-9095.