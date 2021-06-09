Country Scene | Pam Tillis carries torch of tradition when she performs June 19 at Sesser Homecoming

On June 18, Mark Wills will take the stage at 8 p.m. in the Sesser City Park. T, Graham Brown, the third major country talent on the schedule this year, will play at 7:30 p.m. on June 17. The James Rainey Trio will kick things off for Gospel Night at 7;30 p.m. on June 16.

Admission to all four shows is absolutely free. Those planning to attend should bring lawn chairs for seating. Refreshments and food will be available for purchase on site. There will also be carnival rides.

The 47-year old Wills is a Georgia native. He was named the Academy of Country Music’s Top New Male Vocalist n 1998, thanks to an assault on the Billboard charts with unforgettable songs like “I Do (Cherish You),” “Don’t Laugh At Me,” “Places I’ve Never Been” and debut single “Jacob’s Ladder.” His biggest hit “19 Somethin’” stayed at No. 1 for six weeks in 2002.

Brown, 66, is also a Georgia native. He once was an in-demand jingle singer for McDonald’s, Budweiser, Coca-Cola, Disneyland and many other high-profile clients. After signing with Capitol Records in 1984, he broke out with single “I Tell It Like It Used To Be.” He recorded 13 albums and released 11 singles that cracked the Top 10, including No. 1’s “Hell And High Water,” “Don’t Go To Strangers” and “Darlene.”

Founded in 2009, The Rainey Trio is now based in Swansea and serve as worship ministers at the Christ United Church of Christ in Belleville. They have recorded eight CD projects. The touring group includes the husband/wife team of James and Laura Rainey and Berdella McGrew of Flora.

Vince Hoffard can be reached at vincehoffard@gail.com or 618-658-9095.

