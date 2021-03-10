Country Scene | Patoka native successfully finds a way to entertain during the pandemic

If it’s not broke, don’t fix it.
Patoka native Drew Baldridge discovered an unconventional method of staying musically relevant during a pandemic in 2020 year with the creation of “Baldridge & Bonfires,” a tour that traveled coast-to-coast and received rave reviews.
This isn’t a Luke Combs or Chris Stapleton type of stadium tour, which is impossible due to government regulations restricting crowd size. Those artists are left wondering how they will pay for a mountain of sound and lighting equipment and a fleet of trucks and buses that have been grounded more than a year due to the COVID-19 crisis.
Instead, the self-promoting Baldridge books his own shows and drives his van to intimate gatherings in the backyards/fields of fans. Often, there is no stage, just a chair and power outlet for his small (Bose) sound system.
“It all started when a friend of mine from Centralia called and ask if I would be interested in playing a private party at Kentucky Lake. It was just me sitting on a boat dock playing for people in boats, soaking in the sunshine. I absolutely loved it,” Baldridge says.
“I really missed playing. It took me back to my early days picking around a bonfire with all my friends. It was like me in the corner of a little bar with my acoustic guitar, except I was in the great outdoors on a boat dock with social distancing. I played original songs and took requests. I had a blast.”
As he drove back to his Nashville home, Baldridge brainstormed on the notion of taking his act on the road. He floated the idea on Instagram in September and the response was overwhelming. More than 100 people expressed a serious interest in booking a date.
After countless hours of planning, a fall tour was booked. The 28-year old Baldridge completed the marathon of shows, then hunkered down for the winter, concentrating on his upcoming marriage in May to Music City model Katie Kraus.
During the period of isolation and hibernation, fans kept bombarding him with requests for more backyard concerts. A self-made logistics wizard and routing guru, Baldridge recently announced on social media that the special style of customized touring would resume in 2021.
He kicked off “Baldridge & Bonfires: Part Two” on March 5 in Circleville, Ohio. He plays Friday and Saturday in Louisville, Kentucky, before coming back to his home turf and for a private party Sunday in Mount Vernon.
Every show on the 44-date tour is a private event. The host is responsible for issuing invitations and paying Baldridge’s appearance fee. Sometimes, to help offset the cost, there will be a five-gallon bucket for attendees to toss in a contribution, similar to passing the plate at church to compensate a musical guest.
Discovering his musical passion in church as a youngster, Baldridge had already felt the irresistible tug to join the fertile country music community in Nashville in 2010, when he was one of 17 seniors graduating from Patoka High School, located 80 miles north of Carbondale in Marion County.
A multi-sports prep star, the avid St. Louis Cardinals fan kept his athletic ambitions alive by attending Kaskaskia Community College on a baseball scholarship.
Any time his schedule would permit, he would jump in the car and head to Nashville, where he would play the legendary clubs of Lower Broadway, like Tootsie’s Orchid Lounge. It didn’t take long before burning the candle at both ends left an energetic teenager exhausted.
His mind was in constant turmoil over which path to choose, sports or music, when an injury ended his baseball career. He moved to Nashville when he was just 18 to begin a stress-free pursuit of his true passion.
Deep Southern Illinois music fans were first introduced to Baldridge in a 2012 Southern Starr talent contest at the Marion Cultural & Civic Center, where he battled with potent local talent like Amelia Eisenhauer, Miranda Joy Whillmore, Patrick Lee Beasley and Jennifer Thompson.
Out of the field of 20 contestants, Thompson said Baldridge was the one with the most star power. Although he didn’t win the local contest more than a decade ago, he has become a dominant force in Nashville.
Baldridge started a dance craze in 2016 with hit single “Dance With Ya.”
He frequently tours with LoCash and writes songs with members Chris Lucas and Preston Brust.
“Those guys are like brothers to me,” he says.
In 2019, he reached No. 50 on the charts with single “Senior Year.” The tune took on new significance last year when high school drive-through graduation ceremonies gave a new look to senior year in a pandemic.
An independent artist, Baldridge is under no label restrictions. He is his own boss. So, when invited, he went to high school graduations all over the country free of charge and entertained graduates with a live acoustic version of “Senior Year.”
It was through these travels, the first seeds of the “Baldridge & Bonfires” tour were planted, forever debunking the sarcastic phrase “no good deed goes unpunished.”
Vince Hoffard can be reached at vincehoffard@gail.com or 618-658-9095.