Country Scene | Patoka native successfully finds a way to entertain during the pandemic

As he drove back to his Nashville home, Baldridge brainstormed on the notion of taking his act on the road. He floated the idea on Instagram in September and the response was overwhelming. More than 100 people expressed a serious interest in booking a date.

After countless hours of planning, a fall tour was booked. The 28-year old Baldridge completed the marathon of shows, then hunkered down for the winter, concentrating on his upcoming marriage in May to Music City model Katie Kraus.

During the period of isolation and hibernation, fans kept bombarding him with requests for more backyard concerts. A self-made logistics wizard and routing guru, Baldridge recently announced on social media that the special style of customized touring would resume in 2021.

He kicked off “Baldridge & Bonfires: Part Two” on March 5 in Circleville, Ohio. He plays Friday and Saturday in Louisville, Kentucky, before coming back to his home turf and for a private party Sunday in Mount Vernon.

Every show on the 44-date tour is a private event. The host is responsible for issuing invitations and paying Baldridge’s appearance fee. Sometimes, to help offset the cost, there will be a five-gallon bucket for attendees to toss in a contribution, similar to passing the plate at church to compensate a musical guest.