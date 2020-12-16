Country Scene | Remembering Charley Pride, who died of COVID-19 complications Sunday

During his amazing career, Pride accumulated 29 No. 1 singles. From 1971-83, he phenomenally reached the top of the charts with 23 of 38 releases. Six of the remaining 15 made it to No. 2 and three stalled at No. 3. The worst single peaked at No. 7.

He is best known for songs like: “All I Have to Offer You (Is Me),” “Is Anybody Going to San Antone,” “Does My Ring Hurt Your Finger,” “I’m Just Me” and “It’s Gonna Take a Little Bit Longer.”

Pride was named Entertainer of the Year by the prestigious Country Music Association in 1971 and the CMA Male Vocalist of the Year in 1971 and 1972. He was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2000.

He joined the Grand Ole Opry in 1993, finally accepting an invitation that had been open since his first performance on the hallowed stage in 1967.

On Nov. 11, Pride was presented the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award by the CMA, which is presented to an iconic artist that has achieved the highest degree of recognition on the national and international level. Established in 2012, past winners include Johnny Cash, Kenny Rogers and Kris Kristofferson.