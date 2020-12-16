Country Scene | Remembering Charley Pride, who died of COVID-19 complications Sunday

Charley Pride worked a knuckle ball into his arsenal of pitches during the 1956 season with the Memphis Red Sox and the results were so successful he was named to the Negro American League All-Star team.
Then, his baseball dreams were abruptly put on hold for two years as he was drafted into the Army. His military service didn’t stop his momentum as he returned to the all-star game in 1958. He eventually earned tryouts with two major league teams before shoulder problems ended his career.
Pride had a solid “Plan B” to fall back on. Recording tracks at Sun Records in Memphis in 1958 whet his musical appetite. When his baseball interests led him to Montana in 1960, the team owner paid him $10 per game and an additional $10 to sing at the front gate before the game to draw in customers.
As he transitioned out of baseball and started working a full-time job, his music side hustle quickly blossomed. A demo tape he recorded found its way to Chet Atkins in Nashville and Pride was quickly signed to RCA Records.
His first two singles failed to chart, but Pride didn’t whiff on his third attempt. Instead, he knocked it out of the park as “Just Between You and Me” soared to No. 9 on the Billboard singles chart and started an incredible journey into country music history that only a pandemic could stop.
Pride died Sunday in Texas from complications from COVID-19. He was 86.
During his amazing career, Pride accumulated 29 No. 1 singles. From 1971-83, he phenomenally reached the top of the charts with 23 of 38 releases. Six of the remaining 15 made it to No. 2 and three stalled at No. 3. The worst single peaked at No. 7.
He is best known for songs like: “All I Have to Offer You (Is Me),” “Is Anybody Going to San Antone,” “Does My Ring Hurt Your Finger,” “I’m Just Me” and “It’s Gonna Take a Little Bit Longer.”
Pride was named Entertainer of the Year by the prestigious Country Music Association in 1971 and the CMA Male Vocalist of the Year in 1971 and 1972. He was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2000.
He joined the Grand Ole Opry in 1993, finally accepting an invitation that had been open since his first performance on the hallowed stage in 1967.
On Nov. 11, Pride was presented the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award by the CMA, which is presented to an iconic artist that has achieved the highest degree of recognition on the national and international level. Established in 2012, past winners include Johnny Cash, Kenny Rogers and Kris Kristofferson.
Several participants at the award ceremony criticized the CMA’s coronavirus protocol because many people in the small audience were not wearing masks. The CMA said Pride did not contract the virus at the award show because he tested negative several times in Texas after his Nov. 11 appearance, where he appeared frail, but still managed to give a lengthy acceptance speech and perform his signature tune, “Kiss an Angel Good Morning.”
Tributes quickly flooded social media when his death was announced.
“I’m so heartbroken. Charley, we will always love you,” posted Dolly Parton.
Reba McEntire added: “Charley Pride will always be a legend in country music. He will always be remembered for his great music, wonderful personality and big heart.”
For Loretta Lynn, the loss was immeasurable. “The world will never be the same. He was one of the very best things that ever happened to country music. I’m all tears tonight,” she said.
Pride has a strong connection to Southern Illinois. When he played the Du Quoin State Fair in the early 1970s with Merle Haggard and Conway Twitty, Marion native Chuck Gulledge was in the audience.
With a golden voice perfect for radio, Gulledge would migrate to Nashville, adopted the on-air last name “Morgan” and become a star DJ at WSM and an announcer at the Grand Ole Opry. Morgan vividly recalls Chet Atkins bringing Pride by the station in 1976 to promote new release “A Whole Lotta Things to Sing About.”
Soon after winning the CMA Major Market DJ of the Year in 1982, Morgan would go to work as public address announcer for the Texas Rangers. He recently announced his 3,000th consecutive game and his voice could be heard at this year’s World Series, won by the Los Angeles Dodgers. In an effort to restrict virus exposure, the series was played at the Rangers’ new ballpark in Arlington.
Pride was an honorary Texas Ranger and had attended spring training with the team for many years. The bond between Morgan and Pride was tight. They suffered together watching the Rangers lose Game 7 of the 2011 World Series to the Cardinals in St. Louis.
“He was always there for us for a National Anthem, whether it was a home opener, World Series game, whatever we needed, Charley was there,” Morgan says. “He was always a great interview, he was a great entertainer and always very kind, gracious and thankful. I can’t thank Charley Pride enough for all the things he did for me. He was a great friend.”
Born on a cotton farm in Sledge, Mississippi, Pride was exposed primarily to gospel and blues music during his formative years. It was his father that sparked his passion for country music when he tuned the family radio on Friday and Saturday nights to the Grand Ole Opry on WSM radio.
It would make a good story to think that Pride was listening to Hank Williams sing “Lovesick Blues” and thinking how wonderful it would be to perform at the Ryman Auditorium, but the twin fiddles and steel guitar was probably only background noise as he fantasied about being teammates with Jackie Robinson and destroying the New York Yankees in the World Series.
