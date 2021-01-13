Country Scene | Remembering Fred's Dance Barn and its owner, Barrett Rochman

Like a bunch of ants attacking a fumbled scoop of ice cream on a summertime sidewalk, anglers will flock to any body of water rumored to be plentiful with fish, especially big ones.

This theory was proven by none other than John A. Logan, the famous Murphysboro native that was thought to be a shoo-in to become president of the United States, but died suddenly and unexpectedly in 1886.

A legendary prankster, friends of the teenage Logan stared in disbelief as he hauled in a massive catfish from Cash Pond in Williamson County. Fishermen from all over Southern Illinois converged on the small body of water, hoping to bring in a monster of their own.

Logan smirked at the stampede of prospectors. He only pretended to catch his giant catfish in Cash Pond, but had actually purchased it from a merchant that had landed it in the Ohio River.

Country music frequently follows the same path.

For a long time, Nashville was the hot bed. Big crowds went to the Ryman Auditorium and the Grand Ole Opry, attracted by the newest stars. Right across the alley was Tootsie’s Orchid Lounge. Patsy Cline worked there as a waitress. It was a hangout for unknown songwriters like Willie Nelson, Kris Kristofferson, Roger Miller and Waylon Jennings, soon the downtown area got popular.