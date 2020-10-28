Country Scene | Remembering Jerry Jeff Walker

After a lengthy battle with throat cancer, Walker died Oct. 23. He was 78. He nearly passed in 2017, but rallied. For a time, it appeared Walker had escaped from the grip of the ravaging disease.

Carbondale native Shawn Colvin said it looked like Walker had successfully rebounded from the health scare when she did a show last year at The Paramount Theatre in Austin with Joe Ely, Jack Ingram, Bruce Robison and Walker.

“Jerry Jeff had been sick and had had surgery, but he couldn’t wait to play — he needed to play. His voice was gravelly — more gravelly than normal. He was great that night. He was singing better than he was talking,” Colvin says. “It was a guitar pull, we swapped songs, everyone told stories about him. It was like a celebration of him, like ‘He’s back!’”

Colvin attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale and performed regularly as a solo act on the Strip. She then joined local band the Dixie Diesels and migrated with the group to Austin in the mid-1990s. She first got to know Walker when he organized his musician friends each Christmas to go caroling at local hospitals.

Walker is the poster child for the sun-soaked cowboy image of the fertile Austin music scene, but he is not a native Texan. He first visited the city for a short time in 1964 as he hitch-hiked across the country.