Country Scene | Remembering Texas musician Doug Supernaw

For a player with extraordinary skills, a golf course offers more than just 18 chances for success. It can also be a launch pad for worldwide fame and fortune.

Talented golfers like Doug Supernaw almost always know which holes to attack and which ones that are most dangerous and can derail a brilliant round with a single wayward swing. They master lightning-fast greens and are not terrified of bunkers, which they often see as birdie opportunities.

As a youngster, Supernaw dominated the junior program in the Houston area. He attended the University of St. Thomas on a golf scholarship, appeared to be headed to a fruitful life on the PGA tour and an opportunity to win huge stacks of cash.

“I always thought I was going to be a professional golfer,” Supernaw told me during a 2017 interview. “I played on the mini tour for a few years, trying to grind it out. I played well in a few tournaments, but I never could get over the hump and take it to the next level.”

With the dream of pro golf fading, Supernaw dramatically changed career directions. He tucked away his polo shirts and started working on an oil rig and playing music in Houston area bands. He was 27 when he migrated to Nashville and secured a songwriting contract. He labored in Music City for four years before tossing in the towel and heading back to Texas.