Country Scene | Songwriter Drew Baldridge with strong local ties signs Sony Music deal

Baldridge says he is thankful Gaston has been a long-time advocate and is ready to take his skills to the next level at Sony.

“Rusty has been a champion of mine since I moved to Nashville,” Baldridge says. “I am so excited to be working with him and everyone at Sony Music Publishing. So excited to start the next chapter of my songwriting career and can’t wait to see where these next songs take us on this musical journey. A big thank you to everyone that has supported me this far. This is just the beginning. Let’s do this thing!”

While COVID-19 had the nation locked down tight, Baldridge started thinking outside of the box last fall on how to get back on the road.

He toured from coast-to-coast doing small, intimate shows literally in the backyards of fans around bonfires. The concept worked so well, he is currently in the middle of “Baldridge & Bonfires: Part Two.”

He will perform seven shows over eight days from April 23 to 30 in Nevada, California and Michigan, before playing a local party in Whittington on May 1 and Effingham May 2. All events are private and can be attended through invitation only.