Country Scene | Southern Illinois country music fans won't have to travel very far

The 35-year old is aggressively pursuing a new career.

“I’ve always wanted to promote concerts,” he says. “Honestly, I’m more of a classic rock guy, but my wife listens to country music and I’m starting to come around.”

Restrictions accompanying the Covid-19 pandemic have made it difficult, if not impossible, to host major events. Hoping the number of cases will subside in the months leading up to the show, Dunbar is optimistic for success.

“I’m more excited than reluctant,” he says. “We plan to have the show indoors at The Pavillion. If we have to, it could be moved outside to the parking lot. They have plenty of room for a stage and parking. We will follow all mandated guidelines. It’s going to be a go either way.”

Allen has reached the top of the charts with a potent one-two punch of “Best Shot” and “Make Me Want To,” leading to New Artist of the Year nominations from the Academy of Country Music in 2019 and the Country Music Association in 2020.

Born in Delaware, Allen, who is black, migrated to Nashville in 2007 hoping to follow in the footsteps of Charley Pride. His early years in Music City were rough as he experienced true poverty, forced to live out of his car.