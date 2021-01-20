Country Scene | Southern Illinois country music fans won't have to travel very far

Cody Dunbar’s vision is to prevent country music fans in Southern Illinois from having to make long trips to St. Louis, Nashville, Memphis or Evansville to see concerts by major artists. His goal is to provide quality entertainment close to home.
A former baseball standout, the Marion native has knocked it out of the park with his first trip to the plate in 2021 by announcing a major event featuring rising stars Jimmie Allen and Matt Stell, plus opening act Chris Bandi, to be July 10 at the The Pavilion of the City of Marion.
Tickets are $29 and $49, with VIP packages also available, and they go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday exclusively online at www.ilshow.com.
“I was going to have two separate shows with Jimmie and Matt, but decided to roll two amazing acts into one giant event. It’s the biggest country music concert I’ve ever promoted,” says Dunbar, hoping to make an immediate impact with his company Cody Dunbar Shows.
Dunbar played baseball at Southern Illinois University, John A. Logan College and with the Southern Illinois Miners before signing with the Toronto Blue Jays. He played major league baseball briefly, before an injury ended his career.
The 35-year old is aggressively pursuing a new career.
“I’ve always wanted to promote concerts,” he says. “Honestly, I’m more of a classic rock guy, but my wife listens to country music and I’m starting to come around.”
Restrictions accompanying the Covid-19 pandemic have made it difficult, if not impossible, to host major events. Hoping the number of cases will subside in the months leading up to the show, Dunbar is optimistic for success.
“I’m more excited than reluctant,” he says. “We plan to have the show indoors at The Pavillion. If we have to, it could be moved outside to the parking lot. They have plenty of room for a stage and parking. We will follow all mandated guidelines. It’s going to be a go either way.”
Allen has reached the top of the charts with a potent one-two punch of “Best Shot” and “Make Me Want To,” leading to New Artist of the Year nominations from the Academy of Country Music in 2019 and the Country Music Association in 2020.
Born in Delaware, Allen, who is black, migrated to Nashville in 2007 hoping to follow in the footsteps of Charley Pride. His early years in Music City were rough as he experienced true poverty, forced to live out of his car.
His first big break came by auditioning for American Idol. He was eliminated early in the competition, but he struck up a friendship with Sotty McCreery, who would ultimately be crowned season 10 champion of the ultra-popular talent search.
After the proverbial decade of paying dues, in 2017 Allen signed with Stony Creek, an affiliate of major label Broken Bow Records. He released debut album “Mercury Lane,” which contains both of his No. 1 singles, in 2018 and soon afterwards started touring with Idol alum McCreery.
Often compared artistically to Sam Hunt and Thomas Rhett, Allen has recently been locked into a duet groove. Last year, he released “This is Us” with Noah Cyrus and “Good Times Roll” with Nelly. He is joined by Brad Paisley on current single “Freedom Was A Highway.”
Stell also has a pair of No. 1 songs, including debut single “Prayed For You” and follow-up “Everywhere But On,” written by Lance Miller of Fairfield.
With a chiseled 6-foot-7 frame, Arkansas native Stell played four years of collegiate basketball at Drury University in Missouri and was accepted to study medicine a Harvard University, before deciding to chase the country music dream in 2014.
It wasn’t a rash decision.
Stell had already released three independent albums, written tunes for artists popular on the thriving Texas music scene and served as the opening act for superstars Eric Church and Luke Bryan.
In 2018, he inked the magical song “Prayed For You,” which eventually allowed him to be signed by Arista Nashville. He made his Grand Ole Opry debut on April 27.
Bandi is a St. Louis native that has received rave reviews entering the new year. Pandora calls him “a country artist to watch in 2021,” mainly because of his new tear-jerking ballad “Would Have Loved Her.”
The energetic singer can be found online displaying his vocal range and wide assortment of influences as he covers “Goodbye Earl” by The Dixie Chicks and Nelly’s “Must Be The Money.”
An avid golfer, he showed his comedic side on Facebook, posting “All I want for Christmas is to break 80.”
Like Stell, Bandi also has ties with local native Miller. They played a fundraiser in November to raise money for needy children in Cozumel.
