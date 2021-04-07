Country Scene | Stripped-down version of Steel Guitar Show comes to Albion

Featured entertainers will be the mother/son duo of Ron and Leona Williams. Ron is tentatively scheduled to perform at 5 p.m. and Leona will serve as headliner in the premium 7:30 p.m. slot.

Leona William was married to Merle Haggard from 1978 to 1983. The duo sang the Top 40 hit “The Bull And The Beaver.” She also wrote Haggard classics “Someday When Things Are Good” and “You Take Me For Granted.” In 2017, she won Honky Tonk Female vocalist of the year honers from the Ameripolitan Music Awards.

“When this all started, I was just feeling sorry for myself. I wanted to get on stage and play. It had been so long. I thought if the show is not happening in Mount Vernon, why not move it to Albion. I didn’t really have any plan on how it was going to work or a budget. All I had was a couple friends that volunteered to play and that was about it,” Stroughmatt says.

“One day, I got a call from this lady in Central Illinois and she ask me who I had for singers and I hadn’t really thought about it. She suggested Ron and Leona Williams. I told her we didn’t have the money. I was ecstatic when she offered to sponsor their performance. Things kinda snowballed from there.”