Country Scene | Tim McGraw is back on top of the charts with 'I Called Mama'

Now 53, no one would’ve blamed McGraw for riding off into the sunset with his 43 No. 1 singles and eternal financial security. Why battle the tidal wave of new faces in a country music world that has turned towards a rap, hip-hop infused infused sound to appeal to a younger audience?

McGraw has proved he is up for the challenge. He is back on top of the country music world with a song about his other parent, “I Called Mama,” which reached No. 1 on the Billboard charts this week.

Released on May 26 as the lead-off single for “Here on Earth,” his 16th studio album and first since returning to Big Machine Records, “I Called Mama” was written by Marv Green, Jimmy Yeary and Lance Miller, a Fairfield native and former lead singer for local band Jackson Junction.

“Lance Miller sent me sort of an acoustic work tape and I loved it right off the bat. I loved the melody and I loved what it said. I wanted Faith to hear it, but I didn’t want her to hear the demo. I wanted to sing a little bit of it to her. It took me a minute to learn the first verse and chorus,” McGraw says. “I started singing it to her and every time I got to the ‘I called mama’ part, I would fall apart. I couldn’t finish it. I knew if the song did that to me consistently, I should give it a shot in the studio.”