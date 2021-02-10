Country Scene | Touchdowns & Tunes set for Paducah in September

The event is normally held on the Ohio River waterfront in the historic downtown area, but has been moved three miles inland to Carson Park, home of the annual McCracken County Fair and a venue often utilized by Kentucky’s vibrant horse culture.

With the change in locations, attendees will have the option of camping on the park’s famous race track.

There are many different seating options to consider for the event.

The premium ticket is $699 MVP, which includes front and center seating for all three shows and unlimited alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, plus access to other amenities. A VIP Pit or VIP Reserved Seating ticket is $349 for all three days. VIP Standing Room Only is $119 for Sept. 3 and $139 for Sept. 4-5.

A three-day grandstand pass is $79, or $19 for Sept. 3 and $29 for Sept. 4-5.

Approximately half of the venue will be used for camping. Recreational vehicle camping slots are available for $599 and primitive camping is $299. Campers must purchase a weekend VIP pass or a $149 weekend tailgate general admission pass.

Noncampers may also purchase a $149 Tailgate GA pass, or individual day tickets are available for $39 on Sept. 3, $79 for Sept. 4 and $59 for Sept. 5.