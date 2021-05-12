Country Scene | Weekend at the Cave headliners: Sam Bush, Leftover Salmon, and The Infamous Stringdusters

Roger Boyd smashed his hand onto the synthesizer keys playing the opening riff to Head East’s signature tune “Never Been Any Reason” and a thousand frenzied fans rose to their feet in unison.
It was the late 1970s in rural Jackson County at the iconic Saltpetre Cave and there was magic in the air, bouncing off the surrounding majestic hardwood trees and ancient rock formations. The natural amphitheater created by the cave in this middle of nowhere location made it an ideal concert site.
Through the years, a wide variety of talent has been on display at the venue, ranging from Muddy Waters and Dr. Hook & The Medicine Show to Nazareth and future country music Hall of Fame member Tanya Tucker.
Sadly, for a variety of shady reasons, big name entertainment at the cave came to an abrupt halt for many years.
Well, that’s all about to change.
The property is under new ownership. Anyone that has driven by the site, south of Murphysboro on Illinois 127 between Alton Pass and Etherton, can’t help but notice progress. Massive wooden pillars display a new name — Shawnee Cave Amphitheater.
COVID-19 only temporarily delayed opening the totally renovated facility, a slight “bump in the road” to long-range planning.
A spectacular grand-opening Weekend At The Cave will feature blockbuster performances by The Infamous Stringdusters, Sam Bush, Leftover Salmon and many others May 28 through 30.
"I have a deep respect for good, live music,” said Shawnee Cave co-owner Shane Wade. “We are using this event to establish the credibility of the venue. We are expecting a sellout, it’s already close on Friday night. Ninety percent of our ticket sales have been from outside the area, from Oregon, Florida, Washington, even Canada.”
Bush is the originator of progressive bluegrass music. He alters the traditional sound by adding elements of jazz, blues and rock ‘n’ roll. The 69-year old mandolinist is a native of Bowling Green, Ky. As a teen, he took 1st place three times in the junior division of the National Oldtime Fiddler’s Contest in Weiser, Idaho.
In 1971, Bush joined The Bluegrass Alliance, a group that through the years included Hoot Hester, Tony Rice and Vince Gill as members. Bush would morth Bluegrass Alliance into New Grass Revival. He was also a member of the supergroup Strength In Numbers with Mark O’Connor, Bela Fleck, Jerry Douglas and Edgar Meyer.
Leftover Salmon is a jamgrass band from Boulder, Co. Founded in 1989, the five-piece band blends bluegrass, rock, country and Cajun/Zydeco to create a unique sound they have perfected during more than 30 years of existence. The progression of the band can be measured through seven studio albums and three “live” releases.
Documenting three decades of musical milestones, the band recently released a biography titled, “Leftover Salmon: Thirty Years of Festival!” The group has also released a vinyl box set of all their studio albums.
Current members of Leftover Salmon include: Drew Emmitt (mandolin/fiddle), Vince Herman (guitar), Andy Thorn (banjo), Alwyn Robinson (drums) and Greg Garrison (bass).
The Infamous Stringdusters soared to stardom soon after being formed in 2006, They were selected Emerging Artist of the Year by the International Bluegrass Music Awards in 2007. In the same year, their debut album “Fork In The Road” was named Album of the Year and the title track was also selected Song of the Year.
The band won a Grammy Award in 2018 for album “Laws Of Gravity.” They just released their 11th studio album, “A Tribute To Bill Monroe.”
"Bill Monroe was, as far as I can remember, the first bluegrass music I ever owned,” says Stringduster founding member Andy Hall. “The sound coming out of my speakers blew my mind, almost like ancient heavy metal. It had this captivating power.
Stringduster members include: Chris Pandolfi (banjo), Travis Book (bass), Andy Falco (guitar), Jeremy Garrett (fiddle) and Hall (dobro).
Each of the three nights will feature a late night 12:30-2 a.m. jam. Local artists will perform on the main stage starting at noon May 29 and May 30.
Sometime during the final hours of Weekend At The Cave, Wade says he will announce plans for future shows, including appearances by local acts in June and July and big names in the fall.
"We want to help revitalize the Carbondale music scene, promote the natural beauty of the area and tourism,” he says.
With the genuine love of music displayed by Wade and his business partner Jeff Parrish, the extraordinary Shawnee Cave could quickly become one of the most popular concert destinations in the Midwest.
Vince Hoffard can be reached at vincehoffard@gail.com or 618-658-9095.