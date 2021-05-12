Country Scene | Weekend at the Cave headliners: Sam Bush, Leftover Salmon, and The Infamous Stringdusters

Roger Boyd smashed his hand onto the synthesizer keys playing the opening riff to Head East’s signature tune “Never Been Any Reason” and a thousand frenzied fans rose to their feet in unison.

It was the late 1970s in rural Jackson County at the iconic Saltpetre Cave and there was magic in the air, bouncing off the surrounding majestic hardwood trees and ancient rock formations. The natural amphitheater created by the cave in this middle of nowhere location made it an ideal concert site.

Through the years, a wide variety of talent has been on display at the venue, ranging from Muddy Waters and Dr. Hook & The Medicine Show to Nazareth and future country music Hall of Fame member Tanya Tucker.

Sadly, for a variety of shady reasons, big name entertainment at the cave came to an abrupt halt for many years.

Well, that’s all about to change.

The property is under new ownership. Anyone that has driven by the site, south of Murphysboro on Illinois 127 between Alton Pass and Etherton, can’t help but notice progress. Massive wooden pillars display a new name — Shawnee Cave Amphitheater.

COVID-19 only temporarily delayed opening the totally renovated facility, a slight “bump in the road” to long-range planning.