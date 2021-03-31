Country Scene | Wynonna to perform in Harrisburg; proceeds to benefit mental health services

“He said, ‘I know Wynonna. Let’s ask her,’” Knight says.

To finance the show, Knight requested a $7,000 donation from the Saline County Tourism Board that was approved unanimously.

“This is a fantastic opportunity to bring people into the area,” says tourism board member Eric Gregg. “Lisa is a good steward of finances. Each year, she puts on the ‘Haunted Forrest’ at the fairground that draws 10,000 to 12,000 people. That gives an enormous boost to the local economy,”

With money in hand, Knight was able to make an offer to Wynonna, which she quickly rejected. Then, after contemplating the positive effect of adding funds to the counseling coffers, Knight said Wynonna called back in a couple hours and agreed to perform at a substantially reduced rate.

“We are so excited. You can see God’s hand at a work. We are praying for a sold out show and great weather,” Knight says.

This will be an acoustic show and is being billed at “An Evening with Wynonna and Cactus.”

Cactus Moser is the former drummer for Highway 101. The band toured with The Judds in the 1980s and Moser became close friends with the fiery redheaded singer.