Country Scene | Years in the making, 'Phil Morris' amphitheater at Vienna City Park debuts Saturday

Morris was the owner/operator of Kornbread Junction in Tunnel Hill before the building was destroyed by fire several years ago. The venue hosted live gospel, traditional country and bluegrass performances and even a show by Hee-Haw star LuluRoman.

Regulars at the club included a couple from Golconda that would bring their three-year old grandson with them every week.

"This kid would bring his toy guitar with him and strum it all night long. We finally let him get on stage and sing. His name was Mason Ramsey,” Morris says. “You could tell right off he was going to be an amazing talent. He had rhythm and timing, plus an incredible personality.”

Ramsey spent countless hours in his grandpa’s man cave, memorizing all the words to every Hank Williams song, earning the nickname “Little Hank.” He perfectly duplicated Williams’ nasal vocal style and was even invited to sing at festivals honoring the Williams legacy.

A few years back, when a shopper at the Harrisburg Walmart posted a video of Ramsey singing a Williams song acapella while stretched out in a shopping chart, the video went viral and Ramsey’s career exploded.