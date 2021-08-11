Country Scene | Buddy Guy, Plain White T's and others performing at Marion civic center

Everything changes.

Growing up in what I thought was the golden age of baseball, I couldn’t imagine that Wade Boggs, Rod Carew, Pete Rose and Tony Gwynn were playing the game wrong. They sprayed the ball all over the field and hit for a high average. Against the modern shift, they all would have hit .400.

Today, baseball is all about the launch angle. I suppose someone conducted a study showing there is more money to be made by the players and team ownership if the fans are treated to a constant barrage of home runs.

Change or get left behind.

In the music world, concert promotion is also undergoing a metamorphosis. The old style was for a person or company to book a show at a venue, then evaluate the outcome before making additional plans.

Today, it is more like high-stakes poker and participants are not afraid to go all-in early in the process.