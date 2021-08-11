Country Scene | Buddy Guy, Plain White T's and others performing at Marion civic center

Everything changes.
Growing up in what I thought was the golden age of baseball, I couldn’t imagine that Wade Boggs, Rod Carew, Pete Rose and Tony Gwynn were playing the game wrong. They sprayed the ball all over the field and hit for a high average. Against the modern shift, they all would have hit .400.
Today, baseball is all about the launch angle. I suppose someone conducted a study showing there is more money to be made by the players and team ownership if the fans are treated to a constant barrage of home runs.
Change or get left behind.
In the music world, concert promotion is also undergoing a metamorphosis. The old style was for a person or company to book a show at a venue, then evaluate the outcome before making additional plans.
Today, it is more like high-stakes poker and participants are not afraid to go all-in early in the process.
Cody Dunbar of Marion is a fresh face in the concert promotion world, but utilizing superstars with instant name recognition he has put together a series of four events at the Marion Cultural & Civic Center over four months that he feels will give him instant credibility in the entertainment industry.
Michael W. Smith leads things off on Aug. 21. Tickets range from $29 to $109.
Buddy Guy follows on Aug. 25. Tickets range from $47 to $155.
Jimmie Vaughan performs on Oct. 23. Tickets range from $19 to $89.
The Plain White T’s complete the blitz on Nov. 4. Tickets range from $24 to $109.
Tickets can be purchased a www.marionccc.com or by calling (618) 997-4030.
All four shows start at 7 p.m.
Smith is a Contemporary Christian music icon that has sold over 18 million albums and won an incredible 45 Dove Awards, plus three Grammy Awards. ASCAP awarded him the “Golden Note” for lifetime achievement in songwriting.
The 63-year old West Virginia native had “an intense spiritual experience” that led to his religious conversion when he was just 10-years old. However, after moving to Nashville in 1979 and spending nearly two years battling drug and alcohol abuse, he suffered a breakdown in November 1979 and recommitted to Christianity.
The very next day, he got a job playing keyboards for Higher Ground and his journey to greatness began. He was soon writing hit Christian songs, touring with Amy Grant and would make a tremendous statement with debut album “The Michael W. Smith Project.”
His long list of fan favorite hymns includes: “Awesome God,” “Majesty,” “Healing Rain,” “Grace” and “Open My Eyes.”
Guy is a member of the Rock ‘N’ Roll Hall of Fame, has won eight Grammy Awards and may be the most influential bluesman that ever lived. Eric Clapton once called him, “The best guitar player alive.”
The 85-year old Louisiana native starting jamming with Baton Rouge bands in the mid-1950s. A few years later he migrated to Chicago. In 1967, he was an in demand session player, but drove a tow truck to supplement his income.
Recording 33 studio albums, 15 “live” projects and 34 singles, Guy’s style would influence superstars like Jimi Hendrix, Stevie Ray Vaughn and Jimmy Page.
"Buddy Guy is a titan of the blues and has been a tremendous influence on virtually everyone who has picked up an electric guitar in the last half century,” raves Kennedy Center chairman David Rubenstein.
Guy plays 130 dates a year and performs monthly at his Chicago club Legends.
Based in Austin, Texas, Jimmie Vaughan is another monster guitarist. He mastered the rambunctious roadhouse blues in The Fabulous Thunderbirds with songs like “Wrap It Up,” “Tough Enuff” and “Why Get Up.”
Vaughan, 70, stunned his fan base by leaving the Thunderbirds in 1990 and making his only duo album, “Family Style,” with is brother, living guitar legend Stevie Ray Vaughan. A month before the album was released, Stevie Ray was killed in a Wisconsin helicopter crash.
The Vaughan Brothers won a Grammy Award for “Family Style.” Jimmie has won three additional Grammy’s, including Best Traditional Blues Album in 2001 for “Do You Get The Blues.” His 2019 recording “Baby, Please Come Home” was chosen by AllMusic as “Favorite Blues Album” and the Blues Music Awards named Vaughan Traditional Blues Male Artist of the Year in 2020.
On Sept. 17, “The Jimmie Vaughan Story,” will be released. It is a five CD box set and book with never before seen photographs of the singer. Vaughan is currently touring with Eric Clapton.
The Plain White T’s had been laboring in the musical trenches for a decade when their career exploded in 2007 with chart-topping hit “Hey There Delilah.” They quickly followed with the a pair of Top 40 singles, “1, 2, 3, 4” and “Rhythm Of Love,” both certified platinum for selling more than a million copies.
Formed in 1997, the band was based in Lombard, Illinois. They built a massive underground following with a rollicking punk sound that resonated with young fans on the north side of Chicago. They thrived in the Wrigleyville area.
The band is currently touring in support of its “Parallel Universe” album.
Lead vocalist/guitarist Tom Higgerson is the only remaining original member in the group.
Among the PWT’s impressive body of work is 18 videos, 14 singles and eight studio albums, including gold records “All That We Needed” in 2005 and “Every Second Counts” in 2006.
VINCE HOFFARD can be reached at vincehoffard@gmail.com or 618-658-9095.