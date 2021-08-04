Country Scene | Country artist Dustin Lynch to take the stage at Sikeston Bootheel Rodeo

Never-ending dust clouds and scorching temperatures are two elements participants at the Nine Day Trail Ride, held at tiny One Horse Gap in rural Pope County, expect to endure each year.
Plus the flies during the day and mosquitoes at night.
The property is virtually abandoned most of the year, but springs to life on the last Saturday of July as campers from a five-state area converge to celebrate the cowboy lifestyle. Long lines of riders navigate a series of trails from sun up to sun down. The air is heavy with the smell of horse manure, fresh cut hay and campfires.
Hundreds of people are attending the 55th annual trail ride. Many will stretch it into a two-week vacation, capped off by a healthy dose of country music and rodeo, with a jaunt to the Sikeston Jaycees Bootheel Rodeo.
The lineup for this year’s rodeo includes: Hardy, Wednesday; Matt Stell, Aug. 12; Dustin Lynch, Aug. 13 and Flo Rida, August. 14. Entertainment starts at 7 p.m. each night with the professional rodeo, followed immediately by the concert. For ticket information, visit info@sikestonrodeo.com. or call (800) 455-2855.
The 36-year old Lynch has been a hero of Stetson hat/blue jean wearing traditional country music fan since the release of his platinum selling debut single “Cowboys And Angels” in 2012, a tune that was an accumulation of nine years of learning the ropes in the music business.
Lynch grew up in Tullahoma, Tennessee, a town famous for bottling George Dickel whiskey. It’s about a 90-minute drive from Nashville. The singer migrated to Music City fresh out of high school. He was just 18, but athletic and intelligent. He played golf at Lipscomb University in Nashville, where he earned a degree in biology and soon afterwards accepted at job working in an environmental lab for a sewage treatment facility, testing sewage and chemical runoff.
"It was my motivation to get my music in gear. It was a kick in the butt that I needed. In desperation, you make things happen,” Lynch says.
He was considering a career in the medical profession, but the sewage plant experience caused him to scrap that plan and go all in as a songwriter and vocalist. One of his underlying motives for attending Lipscomb was that the campus is located near the historic Bluebird Cafe.
He successfully auditioned for the Bluebird and his performance was so well received by the audience he decided to start a band. He lists Garth Brooks and Tim McGraw as major influences. Lynch was signed to Broken Bow Records in 2012. He has released seven No. 1 singles, including: “Where It’s At,” “Hell Of A Night” and “Small Town Boy.”
In 2018, he became a member of the prestigious Grand Ole Opry.
After 10 years of working non-stop, Lynch was living the dream in 2019. His popularity was at an all-time high. He was riding a tidal wave of momentum with a No. 1 single “Ridin’ Roads” from his chart-topping album “Tullahoma,” plus he was headlining a major tour.
Then, the wrath of the COVID-19 pandemic brought everything to a screeching halt.
A silver lining to the time off was that Lynch was able to enjoy the fruits of his labor. He spent a lot of time on a farm he bought on the outskirts of Nashville and breaking in a new boat.
Lynch has slowly been releasing new material as he pieces together a plan for his fifth studio album. In March, he released duet “Think ‘Bout You” with Mackenzie Porter. The tune was originally released in 2020 with Lauren Alaina singing the female lead.
In May, he joined forces with Chris Lane for the rollicking summer anthem “Tequila On A Boat.” Finally, in July he released videos of new songs “Not Every Cowboy” and “Pasadena.”
Lynch loves working in the studio.
"I’m addicted to the feeling of creating a recording and playing it back,” he says. “The first time I did it, a light just went off. I was 15 and using a cassette-tape recorder. I remember running out to the car and listening to it through the speakers. The process was so cool.”
As activity increases on the concert trail, Lynch says domestic pressure for his band members will subside.
"Some of my band members have been with me since high school. I’ve watched their companions turn to girlfriends, wifes and moms. They are not used to us being at home all the time. They are ready for us to get back on the road,” he jokes.
On tour, Lynch brings along an extra bus and invites Nashville friends to join him for songwriting sessions between shows.
"There is energy out there that is different,” Lynch said.
VINCE HOFFARD can be reached at vincehoffard@gmail.com or 618-658-9095.