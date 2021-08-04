Country Scene | Country artist Dustin Lynch to take the stage at Sikeston Bootheel Rodeo

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

After 10 years of working non-stop, Lynch was living the dream in 2019. His popularity was at an all-time high. He was riding a tidal wave of momentum with a No. 1 single “Ridin’ Roads” from his chart-topping album “Tullahoma,” plus he was headlining a major tour.

Then, the wrath of the COVID-19 pandemic brought everything to a screeching halt.

A silver lining to the time off was that Lynch was able to enjoy the fruits of his labor. He spent a lot of time on a farm he bought on the outskirts of Nashville and breaking in a new boat.

Lynch has slowly been releasing new material as he pieces together a plan for his fifth studio album. In March, he released duet “Think ‘Bout You” with Mackenzie Porter. The tune was originally released in 2020 with Lauren Alaina singing the female lead.

In May, he joined forces with Chris Lane for the rollicking summer anthem “Tequila On A Boat.” Finally, in July he released videos of new songs “Not Every Cowboy” and “Pasadena.”

Lynch loves working in the studio.