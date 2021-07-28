Country Scene | 'Cowboy Campout' fest kicks off Sept. 3 at Shawnee Cave Amphitheater

LaRue has been a driving force in Americana for nearly two decades. He has recorded eight albums, including highly-acclaimed “The Red Dirt Album” and “Live At Bily Bob’s Texas.”

Born in Texas and raised in Oklahoma, his creative jam sessions with Jason Boland and Cody Cannada are legendary. New album, “Onward,” includes, a duet with Tanya Tucker and a cover of Merle Haggard’s “Lets Chase Each Other Around The Room Tonight.”

Sweeney is a dominating figure on the Texas music scene. She has released four studio albums. The 44-year old Houston native reached No. 10 on the Billboard singles chart in 2010 with “From A Table Away,” the debut tune from “Concrete” LP released on Republic Nashville. She has a degree in public relations from Southwest Texas State University.

Chapman is a Georgia native that feels more comfortable with the soulful groove of the Allman Brothers and storytellers Guy Clark and Roger Miller. He recently signed a publishing deal after being discovered by songwriter Hillary Lindsey (“Girl Crush”/“Jesus Take The Wheel”). His debut project, “Hippie Speedball,” will be released later this year.