Country Scene | 'Cowboy Campout' fest kicks off Sept. 3 at Shawnee Cave Amphitheater

Spectacular news for local music fans continues to reverberate from newly renovated Shawnee Cave Amphitheater in rural Jackson County.
COVID-19 restrictions originally delayed the opening of the facility, but owners kicked-off 2021 with two major festivals and have used the momentum of those shows to announce a third major event.
Tickets went on sale Friday for Cowboy Campout 2021, featuring The SteelDrivers, Alex Williams and Murphy 500 on Sept. 3; Stoney Larue, Sunny Sweeney, Ben Haggard and Ben Chapman on Sept. 4 and Ward Davis, the Supersuckers and the Franklin Country Trucking Company on Sept. 5.
For Sept. 3 and 5, general admission tickets are $30 and VIP seating is $60. On Sept. 4, general admission is $45 and VIP is $95.
Camping is available on site and other ticket packages are available. For complete ticket information, visit www.shawneecave.fun/purchase-tickets.
With new lead vocalist Kelvin Damrell, the SteelDrivers continue to thrive as one of the premier bluegrass band’s in the world. The group captured a prestigious Best Bluegrass Album Grammy Award for 2015 release “The Muscle Shoals Recordings,’ their fourth studio album.
The band is currently on the road in support of latest release “Bad For You.”
The nucleus of the band has been jamming together for more than three decades. This core includes Richard Bailey, banjo; Tammy Rogers, fiddle; Mike Fleming bass and Brent Truitt, mandolin.
In 2005, Nashville songwriters Mike Henderson and Chris Stapleton had famously written a batch of songs with a bluegrass vibe. To record the tunes, Stapleton put together The SteelDrivers in 2005 and was the original lead singer.
Stapleton left the band in 2010 for family reasons. He was replaced by Gary Nichols in 2011, who departed in 2018. His replacement was not selected by conventional methodology.
"My daughter found him on YouTube,” Rogers says.
Damrell was a rocker at heart, but his dynamic vocal skills keep the band solidly perched atop the bluegrass mountain.
A native of Pendleton Indiana, Williams dropped out of Belmont University due to a flourishing music career. He signed with Big Machine Records and released debut album “Better Than Myself” in 2017. The outlaw singer is touring with Cody Jinks this summer.
Led by lead vocalist Justin Easton, Murphy 500 has dominated the local music scene since forming in 2013. They mix high-energy covers of Luke Combs, Jason Aldean, Cody Johnson and Luke Bryan with original material. The group is named after a worn-out groove from Hardee’s to Casey’s General Store in Murphysboro that teenagers relentlessly cruise every night.
LaRue has been a driving force in Americana for nearly two decades. He has recorded eight albums, including highly-acclaimed “The Red Dirt Album” and “Live At Bily Bob’s Texas.”
Born in Texas and raised in Oklahoma, his creative jam sessions with Jason Boland and Cody Cannada are legendary. New album, “Onward,” includes, a duet with Tanya Tucker and a cover of Merle Haggard’s “Lets Chase Each Other Around The Room Tonight.”
Sweeney is a dominating figure on the Texas music scene. She has released four studio albums. The 44-year old Houston native reached No. 10 on the Billboard singles chart in 2010 with “From A Table Away,” the debut tune from “Concrete” LP released on Republic Nashville. She has a degree in public relations from Southwest Texas State University.
Chapman is a Georgia native that feels more comfortable with the soulful groove of the Allman Brothers and storytellers Guy Clark and Roger Miller. He recently signed a publishing deal after being discovered by songwriter Hillary Lindsey (“Girl Crush”/“Jesus Take The Wheel”). His debut project, “Hippie Speedball,” will be released later this year.
Haggard is the youngest son of the late country music icon Merle Haggard. He started playing lead guitar in his dad’s stellar road band, The Strangers, when he was just 15. He covers his father’s classic tunes with such precision it is impossible to tell if it’s father or son singing. He has a Nashville publishing deal and is developing his own stage persona.
An outlaw singer from Arkansas, Davis established himself first as a songwriter, inking tunes for Trace Adkins, Wade Hayes, Willie Nelson and Merle Haggard. During his early days in Music City, he played keyboards for Ray Scott.
In recent years, Davis has thrived. His latest album, “Black Cats And Crows,” is chalked full of heart-crushing ballads and blistering outlaw anthems that he helped write with good friends Cody Jinks, Kendell Marvel and Shawn Camp.
Self proclaimed as “The Greatest Rock and Roll Band in the World,” the Supersuckers are a three-piece band with a thunderous sound reminiscent of ZZ Top and AC/DC.
Formed in 1986, the band is now led by lead singer and bass guitarist Eddie Spaghetti. Through the years, the group has recorded 12 albums, including “Play That Rock ‘N’ Roll,” recorded at Willie Nelson’s home studio in Austin, Texas and released in 2020.
The Franklin County Trucking Company became surprisingly famous for releasing a pair of albums containing all truck-driving songs. The band is led by Jim Rotramel, who gained area stardom as front-man for Skinny Jim and the No. 9 Blacktops.
