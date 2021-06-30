Country Scene | Grammy-nominated Joe Nichols returns to the airwaves, Marion venue

Nichols says he wants to help turn his new label into a hit-making machine.

“I’m so excited to be part of the Quartz Hill Records family,” he says. “Benny Brown has always been an amazing person to me and my family and I can’t wait to make many memories and with the whole Quartz Hill team!”

Turning record labels into profitable companies is Nichols’ trademark. He first worked his magic for Tony Brown and Tim DuBois in 2002 with their upstart Universal South Records, then followed suite for Red Bow Records. He wants to show Quartz Hill his classic sound is still is a relevant and radio friendly.

“Don’t get me wrong, we all still have a lot to prove to ourselves and others. Even though we’ve all done this before, we’re tackling this like its our first time,” Nichols says.

Nichols has been nominated for three Grammy Awards and in 2003 took home the prestigious Horizon Award from the Country Music Association and the Top New Artist Award from the progressive Academy of Country Music.