Country Scene | Grammy-nominated Joe Nichols returns to the airwaves, Marion venue

Joe Nichols has been lingering in the shadows of country music for four years, waiting for the right moment to take decisive action and reaffirm his position as leader of the traditional wing of the splinted industry.
The 44-year-old Nichols earned a reputation as a hardcore honky-tonker crooner in 2002 with debut single “The Impossible” and follow-up chart topping “Brokenheartsville.” Since then, his bourbon-soaked baritone vocal has been the benchmark by which aspiring male country singers are measured.
Nichols will be in concert at 7 p.m. on July 8 at the Marion Cultural & Civic Center. Ticket prices range from $39 to $75 and can be purchased at www.marionccc.com or call (618) 997-4030 for more information. Murphy 500 and Eli Tellor will be the opening acts.
Doors open at 6 p.m.
Nichols is back on the airwaves with new single “Home Run,” a tune written by Dallas Davidson, Ross Copperman and Ashley Gorley. The trio is responsible for inking hits like “John Cougar, John Deere, John 3:16,” “If Heaven Wasn’t So Far Away,” “Dirt On My Boots” and “I Don’t Want This Night To End.”
Before the pandemic, Nichols was presented a batch of songs from his good friend Benny Brown that he was supposed to preview and consider for recording. “Home Run” was in the batch that went into a growing pile of things to do later.
Brown directed the umbrella company that controlled Red Bow Records in 2013, the label which released the Nichols album “Crickets” that contained No. 1 singles “Sunny And 75” and “Yeah.”
When Brown pieced together Quartz Hill Records in 2020, he quickly made Nichols a part of the roster. The singer had been holed up in Texas. He sifted through his backlog of demos and found enough golden nuggets for his first full studio album in four years. The yet-untitled project will be released later this year. The lead single “Home Run” was released to radio on April 23.
Nichols says he hopes the simple message of the song will help listeners regain lost focus.
"For me, a home run is getting your mind back to being a person with dreams about what you want to do with your life,” he says.
Like the owner of a major league baseball team hitting it out of the park by signing the biggest name free agent available on the market, Brown was elated to bring an elite, deeply-rooted vocal talent like Nichols to his infant roster.
“Joe has one of the purest and most timeless voices in country music. He’s an incredible artist who songs come from the heart. I couldn’t be more excited to unite with Joe and welcome him to the Quartz Hill Records family,” Brown says.
Nichols says he wants to help turn his new label into a hit-making machine.
“I’m so excited to be part of the Quartz Hill Records family,” he says. “Benny Brown has always been an amazing person to me and my family and I can’t wait to make many memories and with the whole Quartz Hill team!”
Turning record labels into profitable companies is Nichols’ trademark. He first worked his magic for Tony Brown and Tim DuBois in 2002 with their upstart Universal South Records, then followed suite for Red Bow Records. He wants to show Quartz Hill his classic sound is still is a relevant and radio friendly.
“Don’t get me wrong, we all still have a lot to prove to ourselves and others. Even though we’ve all done this before, we’re tackling this like its our first time,” Nichols says.
Nichols has been nominated for three Grammy Awards and in 2003 took home the prestigious Horizon Award from the Country Music Association and the Top New Artist Award from the progressive Academy of Country Music.
Born and raised in Rogers, Ar., he grew up playing in local bands before migrating to Nashville when he was just 19 and suffered through several misfires in the country music business, forcing him to put food on the table by installing cable television, selling steaks door-to-door and working for a furniture moving service.
Guitar guru Brett Rowan put Nichols in contact with Music City insiders Brown and DuBois, resulting in the platinum selling “Man With A Memory” album.
In his career, Nichols has released nine studio albums that have produced 10 tunes reaching the elusive Top 10 and half of those made it to No. 1, including crowd favorite “Tequila Makes Her Clothes Fall Off.”
