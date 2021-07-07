Country Scene | Ricky Skaggs, other big name stars headline McLeansboro Fall Festival

Playing its first gig as a Southern California jug band in 1966, the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band developed into a driving force on the country-rock scene by 1969 and established themselves as major hit makers with the Jerry Jeff Walker penned “Mr. Bojangles.”

NGDB was productive on the country charts for nearly two decades, releasing 16 singles that broke into the Top 10, including the trio of No. 1 hits “Fishin’ In The Dark,” “Modern Day Romance” and “Long Hard Road (The Sharecropper’s Dream).”

The band is best known for exceptional instrumentation and bringing together the pioneering superstars of country music to record the brilliant masterpiece “Will The Circle Be UnBroken” album. The project received contributions from Mother Maybelle Carter, Earl Scruggs, Doc Watson, Merle Travis, Vassar Clements and Roy Acuff.

Long-time members Jeff Hanna (guitar), Bob Carpenter (keyboards) and Jimmie McFadden (drum) remain with the popular band that will resume a heavy tour schedule in mid-August. They are joined by a cast of new members that keep the sound tight and the music fresh.