Country Scene | Shawnee Cave's Blues, BBQ and Soul event is this weekend

Since forming in 1939, the Blind Boys of Alabama have displayed perseverance of biblical proportions. They battled through the Jim Crow laws in the South during the 1940s and 1950s and survived record executives cheating them out of proper financial compensation for their services.

Original members said they were “well fed and happy” and refused to follow in the footsteps of Sam Cooke and Ray Charles, seeking monetary gain by switching from gospel to soul music. The Blind Boys of Alabama stuck to their roots for decades, finally getting their big break by appearing in the African American musical “The Gospel Of Colonus.” The cast also included Morgan Freeman. The production won an Obie for Best Musical of 1984 and gave the band its first national exposure. In 1992, Booker T. Jones produced the group’s Deep River recording, which won a Grammy Award for Best Traditional Soul Gospel Album.

The Blind Boys of Alaama have won five Grammy Awards and performed at the White House for presidents from both major political parties. In 2002, they were enshrined in the Gospel Music Hall of Fame and won a Lifetime Achievement Grammy Award in 2009.

In 2017, the group released 12-track masterpiece “Almost Home,” which utilized the services of four Grammy Award winning producers.