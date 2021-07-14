Country Scene | Shawnee Cave's Blues, BBQ and Soul event is this weekend

The Shawnee Cave Amphitheater is quickly becoming a premier musical destination and will soon be hosting its second weekend packed full of entertainment.
After debuting the refurbished famous location under new ownership with a bluegrass festival in May, a different new genre for local fans to absorb will be featured at the Shawnee Cave Revival: Blues, BBQ & Soul event.
The dynamic North Mississippi Allstars will be the featured act on Friday. Opening acts include Dumpstaphunk and Magnolia Boulevard. General admission is $35. Music starts at 7 p.m.
The highly acclaimed Blind Boys of Alabama occupy center stage on Saturday night. Also playing will be Samantha Fish, Vella, Eric Gales and Cedric Burnside. General admission is $55. Music starts at 5 p.m.
VIP upgrades are available at $50 per day, which includes premium seating and additional amenities. For more information on tickets and camping options, visit www.etix.com/ticket/v/18409.
The BBQ for the event will be provided by the legendary 17th Street Barbecue in Murphysboro.
Formed in 1996 by brothers Luther and Cody Dickinson, the founding principle of the North Mississippi Allstars was to preserve the musical heritage of the area where they were born and raised. The creation concept was fresh in their minds thanks to a visit to the Hill Country just south of Memphis by Texas photographer Wyatt McSpadden, just a month before the NMA started gigging.
McSpadden was introduced to and captured images of local icons Otha Turner, RL Burnside and Junior Kimbrough during his visit and the shoot was a distant memory as the busy Dickinson boys spent the next two decades piecing together an outstanding career.
They first built a solid fan base on familiar home soil with a sizzling brand of experimental rock ‘n’ roll and roots blues.
"After NMA first shook ‘em down in Memphis, a natural momentum began building up that slowly led Cody and I to hitting the road full time,” Luther Dickinson says. “The music that rings thru the hills carried us away and became our home away from home as we began touring around the world.”
Debut 2000 album “Shake Hands With Shorty,” 2002 effort “51 Phantom” and the outstanding 2005 collection presented on “Electric Blue Watermelon” were all projects nominated for Grammy Awards for Best Contemporary Blues Album. The band has recorded 10 studio albums and established itself as a successful headlining act, while also opening for Robert Plant, Mavis Staples and John Hiatt.
Since 2015, the brothers have led the band with a rotating cast of supporting musicians.
After seeing just a few images that McSpadden took more than 20 years ago, the photographer looked up the brothers in 2017 and showed them the complete package. They were stunned as pictures of pioneers that have now all died flooded them with musical memories that inspired latest album “Up And Rolling,” which garnered them a fourth Grammy Award album nomination.
Since forming in 1939, the Blind Boys of Alabama have displayed perseverance of biblical proportions. They battled through the Jim Crow laws in the South during the 1940s and 1950s and survived record executives cheating them out of proper financial compensation for their services.
Original members said they were “well fed and happy” and refused to follow in the footsteps of Sam Cooke and Ray Charles, seeking monetary gain by switching from gospel to soul music. The Blind Boys of Alabama stuck to their roots for decades, finally getting their big break by appearing in the African American musical “The Gospel Of Colonus.” The cast also included Morgan Freeman. The production won an Obie for Best Musical of 1984 and gave the band its first national exposure. In 1992, Booker T. Jones produced the group’s Deep River recording, which won a Grammy Award for Best Traditional Soul Gospel Album.
The Blind Boys of Alaama have won five Grammy Awards and performed at the White House for presidents from both major political parties. In 2002, they were enshrined in the Gospel Music Hall of Fame and won a Lifetime Achievement Grammy Award in 2009.
In 2017, the group released 12-track masterpiece “Almost Home,” which utilized the services of four Grammy Award winning producers.
The Blind Boys of Alabama have been recognized as the longest continuous operating musical group in America. Through 82 years, the personnel changes have been very limited. Starting with six original members in 1939 that are all now deceased, there are only six other past members and the current seven man roster.
Fish is definitely a budding superstar. The New York Time calls her: “One of the most promising young blues performers working, a punchy singer and rowdy guitarist.”
The Kansas City, Mo. native was named Best Independent Female Blues Artist in 2017 and Best Guitarist, Best Blues Performer and Best Female Vocalist at the 2018 Beat Awards.
