Country Scene | Vocalist Miranda Joy Willmore, and band U-Foria running on adrenaline

One of the four songs recorded is band anthem “Small Town Famous.” All four songs were written by band members and the group also provided studio instrumentation. There is no title or release date at this time for the project.

U-Foria members are Jimmy Thompson, Metropolis, drums; Frank Infranca, Kansas City, Missouri, bass; Shawn Harmon, Vienna, lead guitar and vocals and Willmore, Marion, lead vocals. Willmore is best known as a country singer, but the band reels off outstanding Southern Rock and blues material, too.

“Recording in Nashville is something that I have always dreamed about. Because it took so long to happen only makes it sweeter,” Willmore says. “We have a lot of great things going on right now. This isn’t the finish line. We are just getting started. I promised there are more surprises to come.”

Willmore was ecstatic that her father, Dale Willmore, was allowed to tag along and watch her work major Music City studio sessions.

In 1983, Louisiana native Dale Willmore nearly cracked the Top 40 with his band Buckwheat & The Oriole Creoles and tune “Operating Engineer.” However, his career ended prematurely due to a lengthy (successful) cancer battle and a decision to quit music to start a family.