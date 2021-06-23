Marion Cultural & Civic Center charts post-COVID reopening

Moving to Music City when he was 18, Carmichael says he made each career decision by simply asking “What Would Hank Do?” Eventually his creed turned into the first single he cut in the studio with Cobb.

“When I got to Nashville, I wasn’t exactly sure who I was or what I wanted to say with my songs,” Carmichael says. “I found myself jokingly asking what Hank would do, and I let that guide me because the answer always pointed towards the truth. Recording that song put me in the zone to be honest for the rest of the album.”

Hank, of course, is a reference to the undisputed king of country music Hank Williams, the voice behind timeless classics like “Your Cheatin’ Heart,” “Lovesick Blues” and “Hey, Good Lookin’.” He refused to comply with Nashville’s traditions and blazed his own trail to immortality.

The five-member King Calaway band has made several appearance on the Grand Ole Opry and late night television talk shows, plus the TODAY show and The Kelly Clarkson Show. Signed to Stoney Creek Records, they released debut studio album “Rivers” and first single “World For Two” in 2019.