Courtney Patton set to headline Eldorado Town & Country Days in September

Patton has created such a fascination with the character that Crystal’s scruffy image is now plastered on fast selling T-shirts, along with catch phrase “Amiright?”

In 2018, Patton released her critically acclaimed “What It’s Like to Fly Alone” album. With no marketing budget or record label support, the independent project incredibly reached No. 4 on iTunes, made it onto four different Billboard charts, including a No. 20 peak on Americana Album Sales.

“This record is full of songs about people who have had to ‘fly alone’ in some way, whether through grief, loss, life choices, addiction or love,” Patton says in her website biography. “We have to work through our struggles, choose our own destiny, just like the characters in each song. We have to make ourselves happy. No one else can do that for us.”

Evidence that Patton sings like an angel can be discovered quickly by watching YouTube videos of tunes “Welcome Table” and “Take Your Shoes Off Moses.”

Cover charges normally apply when Patton plays the popular Texas honky-tonk circuit. Concert tickets are more expensive when she tours outside the Lone Star state. In the economic deal of the year, Southern Illinois music fans will have an opportunity to see her perform at no charge.