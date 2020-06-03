Courtney Patton set to headline Eldorado Town & Country Days in September

Perhaps no one has adapted to COVID-19 mutilating the musical landscape better than Courtney Patton.
Since the early stages of the pandemic, Patton has been a partner in the Sequestered Songwriters forum on Facebook and Instagram. Each week, a group of prolific songwriters sets their original compositions to the side and play covers of country music legends.
On a live feed Monday nights, stars like Patton, Cody Jinks, Wade Bowen, Kelly Willis and many others post songs made famous by the designated star of the week. Recent honorees have included Don Williams, Dolly Parton, Tom T. Hall and Roger Miller.
Patton is a driving force on the Texas music scene, a term interchangeable with alternative-country, red dirt or Americana. She is the consummate storyteller, not just spinning yarns about life’s multitude of troubles, but also taking listeners on emotional journey to those dark places, and letting them experience the soul-piercing pain.
In these tough times, Patton has energized her fast-growing fan base by replacing serious song topics with a light-hearted series of “Crystal in Quarantine” videos. In the three-minute ditties posted semi-regularly on her Instagram account, Patton’s beer-chugging alter-ego Crystal is shown teaching viewers various survival skills, like how to cast a fishing net, cycle or build a proper compost pile.
Patton has created such a fascination with the character that Crystal’s scruffy image is now plastered on fast selling T-shirts, along with catch phrase “Amiright?”
In 2018, Patton released her critically acclaimed “What It’s Like to Fly Alone” album. With no marketing budget or record label support, the independent project incredibly reached No. 4 on iTunes, made it onto four different Billboard charts, including a No. 20 peak on Americana Album Sales.
“This record is full of songs about people who have had to ‘fly alone’ in some way, whether through grief, loss, life choices, addiction or love,” Patton says in her website biography. “We have to work through our struggles, choose our own destiny, just like the characters in each song. We have to make ourselves happy. No one else can do that for us.”
Evidence that Patton sings like an angel can be discovered quickly by watching YouTube videos of tunes “Welcome Table” and “Take Your Shoes Off Moses.”
Cover charges normally apply when Patton plays the popular Texas honky-tonk circuit. Concert tickets are more expensive when she tours outside the Lone Star state. In the economic deal of the year, Southern Illinois music fans will have an opportunity to see her perform at no charge.
Patton and husband, Jason Eady, will co-headline at 7 p.m. on Sept. 19 at the Eldorado Town & Country Days celebration. Legendary band Asleep At The Wheel will perform at 7 p.m. on Sept. 18. Popular southern gospel band The Freemans kicks off the three-day event at 7 p.m. on Sept. 17.
All three shows are presented free of charge. Those planning to attend should bring their own lawn chairs. Food and artisan vendors, plus a carnival with a midway will accompany the musical presentations.
Opening acts for each show will be announce at a later date.
Fronted by dynamic vocalist Ray Benson, Asleep at the Wheel is the most popular Western Swing band on the planet, with classic songs like “The Note Johnny Walker Read,” “House of Blue Lights,” “Route 66,” “Hot Rod Lincoln” and “Miles and Miles of Texas” to its credit.
Formed in 1970 in Paw Paw, West Virginia, the band opened for Alice Cooper in Washington, D.C., before Commander Cody And His Lost Airmen convinced him to move to East Oakland, California in 1973. It was instantly apparent the band was a fish out of water on the West Coast. At the urging of Willie Nelson, Asleep at the Wheel relocated to the musical hotbed of Austin, Texas.
Instantly fitting into the melting pot of hippies, cowboys and bikers, the band has won an impressive nine Grammy Awards and recorded more than 20 albums. Benson is the driving force behind the big sound created by the nine-piece band. Wikipedia lists over 40 former members of the group, including Rosie Flores, Larry Franklin and Buddy Spicher.
After playing an event with Nelson on March 17, the 69-year-old Benson starting showing COVID-19 symptoms the next day. He was diagnosed with the disease in April and has made a full recovery.
The Freemans have recorded 25 albums, landed seven singles at No. 1 on the Singing News charts, including 2010 Singing News Song of the Year “Three Rugged Crosses.”
Darrell Freeman, who started singing at 13 in the family band then called The Pathways, is half of the group’s backbone. Chris Hawkins is the other. She spent seven years with The Hinsons and was voted Queen of Gospel Music in 1976 and 1977.
Since getting married, the duo has spent more than 30 years of weaving siblings and other family members into a group that has dominated Southern gospel music for over three decades.
Vince Hoffard can be contacted at vincehoffard@gmail.com or 618-658-9095.
