Drew Baldridge adapts to pandemic with a series of intimate, private shows

“I really miss playing. It took me back to my early days playing around a bonfire with all my friends. It was like it was just me in the corner of a little bar with my acoustic guitar, but I was on a boat dock. I played original songs and I’d take requests that were coming at me from somewhere on the water.”

The appearance got the wheels turning in his country boy brain. Until a vaccine is available that will erase the fear of gathering in large crowds at concerts, he would change his approach for reaching fans with his music.

The 28-year-old Patoka native decided to tackle the problem with a series of intimate, private shows. He floated the idea through a Sept. 21 post, when he asked, “Who wants me to play at a party in your backyard?”

The response was immediate and overwhelming.

“My inbox blew up. It was incredible. My intention was just to play dates in October, but the schedule filled up so fast I had to extend it into November. I never dreamed this idea would work out so well so fast. It’s pretty cool.”

Almost overnight, the Baldridge & Bonfires Tour was created and booked solid. It kicked off Friday in Red Bud.