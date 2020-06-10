Facebook has allowed Southern Illinois country artist Dave Clark to expand his fanbase

Still, Clark was restless. A creature of habit, he was battling an invisible foe that was reeking havoc on his routine. Change is hard for him. He is a proud dinosaur. One night, with a couple cold ones to settle his nerves, he relented.

With no relief in sight from the virus movement restrictions, Clark knew he was going to have to adapt and use technology to get him music out to fans.

“When it all started, I had a few beers and got on Facebook Live,” he says. “I was bored and wanted to sing. I had never done anything like it before, so I was a little nervous. Once I got going, people were sending me requests and I was trying to get to all of them. I was having a blast and time went by so fast.”

The night included an unexpected bonus.

“People started sending me tips. I had to set up a PayPal account. I made $100 and never left the house,” he says. “It was amazing. People were so hungry for live music. I thought, ‘I don’t know if I will ever leave home again.’”

Facebook has allowed him to increase his fan base, Clark says.