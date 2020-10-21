Fairfield native songwriter Lance Miller hits a high

However, last week the momentum suddenly shifted to an all all-time high for the Fairfield native as he made a dominating impact on the Billboard charts. He placed two songs in the Top 5, perched at No. 1 with the Tim McGraw hit “I Called Mama” and also was at No. 5 with “Everywhere But On” for Arkansas newcomer Matt Stell.

The tune moved to No. 4 this week and has spent more than 40 weeks on the chart, inching its way toward the peak position.

“It’s been a crazy 2020, that’s for sure. Just when you think we’ve seen it all, out of nowhere I get two songs on the charts at the same time, and they both make it to the Top 5. It’s really unbelievable,” Miller said during an hour-long telephone interview Tuesday night.

“It’s no secret that I came down here to be an artist. When that didn’t work out, I found another way to get my music out and stay relevant. I survived this brutal business. It took me a long time to admit that.”

Fresh off a mini four-day Florida vacation to celebrate his lofty achievement, his life has been in a whirlwind the past few weeks. A sports fan who loves to play golf in his spare time and an avid fan of the mighty Tennessee Titans, Miller wasn’t 100% sure which two teams had advanced to the World Series.