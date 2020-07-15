Four on the Floor was one of Carbondale's longest-running bands

It was something like 30 years that our band Four on the Floor stayed engaged and played shows in the Southern Illinois area and beyond, playing weddings, parties, clubs, steakhouses, concerts, Illinois State prison running tracks — no kidding — you name it.
The venues that we played ran the gamut, from Gatsby’s to the Carbondale Elks Club to HerrinFesta. I consider the band's inception to be around 1982, dovetailing with other bands I was in, through to our last gig under the Four on the Floor name at a wedding reception at the Carterville Community Center Dec. 29, 2012. Around that time, we formed The Venturis, a worthy successor, under the guidance of longtime Four on the Floor bandmate guitarist/singer Pate Blewett, and also featuring Ron Johnson from Stace England’s band on bass/vocals, jazz cat Wayne Goodwin on drums, and myself on guitar and vocals. A more recent version of The Venturis includes Aaron Chapman on bass and Jimmy Beers on drums.
As something of a lead-in to this piece, in last week’s column about our band Dr. Bombay, I mentioned a few Four on the Floor details vis-à-vis our original members: Gary Gibula (bass/vocals), Mike Ebersohl (drums/vocals), Kevin Cox (sax/vocals) and myself (lead guitar/vocals). Our original promotional pictures were taken by my dad, late Southern Illinois University photographer Robert "Rip" Stokes.
Four on the Floor had a few local hits, thanks to the days when regional radio powerhouse WCIL, and their then-program director, Tony Waitekus, would field our tapes to the Southern Illinois-and-beyond audience, and the venues we played often advertised on the radio. WCIL is now part of River Radio Group out of Marion.
Notably, around 1981-82, our eventual lead singer Pate Blewett and his young band Peyton and the Peers had a regional radio hit on "CIL-FM" in 45 rpm single format with a Pate Blewett original tune called "It’s 1984." It had legs locally, definitely created some interest, and the four-piece first version of Four on the Floor, at first basically a rockabilly outfit — we had a lot of fun with that genre around the time that the Stray Cats were hitting — quickly decided to bring the young Peyton into the fold.
We went through many a version of the band, with stints on drums by Terry Rich, and the by far longest drum chair run by current Ivas John Band drummer/singer Charlie Morrill. Charlie was my bandmate from our high school group The Viscounts, kings of the CCHS "sock hops" at the Oakland Street ball park tennis courts!
AKA "Chas," Charlie left Four on the Floor to join Ivas John in about 2010, and after a few spot fill-in guys, we brought in drummer par excellence Wayne (Goodwin). Also contributing at different times were bassists Mike "The Fab" Fabiano and Charlie Ryan, and keyboardist Greg Naas from the Naas Brothers Band — keyboards making it possible to cover really cool songs like "Don’t Dream it’s Over"by Crowded House or "No Myth" by Michael Penn. Kevin Cox’s trusty flute, always on hand onstage on the sax stand, meant that we could conjure up some Jethro Tull "Locomotive Breath," and Kevin ably added percussion, as well as sax and vocals, seasoning the music with maracas, cowbell or tambourine. It is great to have maracas on a Buddy Holly or Bo Diddley cover!
The longest extant version of the band almost has to be with Jim Wall on Fender or Alembic bass, Kevin Cox, Charlie Morrill, Pate, and yours truly, this writer. We built up quite the regional following, fair to say, and made some recordings here and there.
Local folks may recall our versions of Buddy Holly’s "Rave On" with Pate on vocals (recorded at Danny McCarty’s studio), the Blasters’ "Marie, Marie" (recorded live at TJ McFly’s by Steve Lamberson) with Gary Gibula on the vocal, and the Beatles' "I Saw Her Standing There," Pate again on lead vocal. These cover songs were radio-play only, as, of course, our versions were never made available commercially, and the requisite ASCAP/BMI fees were paid via the broadcasters. We got a lot of gigs from that airplay exposure on WCIL, and we are ever grateful to the station and the jocks for that!
Probably only a few regional bands, such as the revered Egyptian Combo, lasted much longer, I spec. Four on the Floor won the Battle of the Bands one year at the river casino in Owensboro, Kentucky, taking home a $1,500 prize plus a free demo recording session at one Clyde "Wee" Brown’s studio in Central City, Kentucky. Interestingly, there was a gold record award on the wall at the studio for outstanding record sales by country singer Claude King for his 1962 smash crossover hit "Wolverton Mountain."
One of the demos we cut, Pate’s original tune "Running Away," we recently did a remake of at Carbondale’s Low Key Studios. Famed Nashville producer Shelby Singleton showed interest in us. The Shoe Carnival hired us to play several of their grand openings in Carbondale, Bloomington, Indiana and Louisville. Four on the Floor also played the Cubby Bear in Chicago one year for SIU Day, and at many on-campus functions at SIU Carbondale, and LOTS of wedding receptions at the SIU Student Center prior to the wineries opening up.
We opened up for country singer David Allan Coe at the SIU Arena, extra memorable as the night a Waylon Jennings-lookalike dude backstage pretty much fooled us all into thinking that it was actually Waylon. We opened for the Coasters, a version of the Mamas and the Papas with Scott McKenzie of "If You’re Going to San Francisco (Be Sure to Wear Some Flowers in Your Hair)" fame, and Martha and the Vandellas at the Paducah River Fest.
Pate writes me that: “We enjoyed the camaraderie of hanging out with other regional bands — Jungle Dogs, the Modern Day Saints, October’s Child, Almost Blue, the Cruise Chiefs, The Implications, Joe Camel and the Caucasians, Dr. Robert, the Bottletones, and Elvis impersonator Steve Davis, to name a few.” He added that we played our first gig at Gatsby’s in mid- to late 1982.
So the run was, indeed, some 30 years, notwithstanding that some of the remembrances are a bit murky. All in all, not bad!
Robbie Stokes is a longtime musician in the Carbondale music scene and the owner of Robco Audio.
