Four on the Floor was one of Carbondale's longest-running bands

The longest extant version of the band almost has to be with Jim Wall on Fender or Alembic bass, Kevin Cox, Charlie Morrill, Pate, and yours truly, this writer. We built up quite the regional following, fair to say, and made some recordings here and there.

Local folks may recall our versions of Buddy Holly’s "Rave On" with Pate on vocals (recorded at Danny McCarty’s studio), the Blasters’ "Marie, Marie" (recorded live at TJ McFly’s by Steve Lamberson) with Gary Gibula on the vocal, and the Beatles' "I Saw Her Standing There," Pate again on lead vocal. These cover songs were radio-play only, as, of course, our versions were never made available commercially, and the requisite ASCAP/BMI fees were paid via the broadcasters. We got a lot of gigs from that airplay exposure on WCIL, and we are ever grateful to the station and the jocks for that!

Probably only a few regional bands, such as the revered Egyptian Combo, lasted much longer, I spec. Four on the Floor won the Battle of the Bands one year at the river casino in Owensboro, Kentucky, taking home a $1,500 prize plus a free demo recording session at one Clyde "Wee" Brown’s studio in Central City, Kentucky. Interestingly, there was a gold record award on the wall at the studio for outstanding record sales by country singer Claude King for his 1962 smash crossover hit "Wolverton Mountain."