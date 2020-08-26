Gary Gibula: The roots of punk and new wave in Carbondale

Ringenberg soon teamed with three talented musicians to form Jason and the Nashville Scorchers. After signing a major label record contract with EMI, the newly-branded Jason and the Scorchers went on to define a style of music that came to be known as alternative country or cowpunk.

Known for Jason’s energetic live performances, the band played major festivals like Farm Aid and toured extensively throughout the U.S., Europe and Australia. To date, Jason and the Scorchers has released 16 studio, live or compilation albums, and Ringenberg has made nine solo albums under his name or that of his children’s persona, Farmer Jason.

Another early Carbondale band that led the way with innovative music was David and the Happenings. The group was led by David Siegfried, the brother of James Chance, who founded a so called "no-wave" band, The Contortions, in New York City.

Siegfried recently noted that the band did not set out to be a punk or new wave band.

“When I first arrived in Carbondale in 1976, very few people, if any, were into bands like the Stooges or Iggy Pop,” he said. “The majority of students didn’t have a clue what punk rock was.”

Siegfried said he eventually found local punk and new wave enthusiasts who would host private dance parties lasting until dawn.