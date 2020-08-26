Gary Gibula: The roots of punk and new wave in Carbondale

It’s interesting to consider how various permutations of music as an art form came to evolve in disparate regions of the U.S., from blues and jazz in the deep south to Motown in Detroit to East and West Coast versions of rap and hip hop.
It’s also fortunate that music and live performances have held a prominent place in the cultural scene of a vibrant college town such as Carbondale.
Looking back, I witnessed major innovators and art rock bands such as Frank Zappa; Talking Heads; Yes; and Emerson, Lake and Palmer, who all deemed our Southern Illinois city worthy of tour stops at SIU Arena in the 1970s and 80s.
Over on The Strip, our local music scene ran the gamut to include bands that performed standards and lounge music, like Rolls Hardly, rhythm and blues, like Big Twist and the Mellow Fellows, and those that featured talented original songwriters like Gary Jones.
But when punk rock and new wave music first came to prominence, about 1976, it didn't take long — about three years, to be exact — for that artistic influence to be felt here in Carbondale.
Two local bands, Shakespeare’s Riot and David and the Happenings, led the way by playing this new genre of music.
It was Jason Ringenberg, who in 1980 grabbed a couple fellow students, including your humble narrator, and began playing “a younger louder music, more based on a roots kind of punk.”
A multi-instrumentalist who played 6 and 12-string guitars, banjo, keyboards and harmonica, Ringenberg took songs from familiar artists and played them with a high-octane urgency.
“In some ways we were a typical Midwestern college bar band playing the usual covers of that time like Elvis Costello and The Clash,” Ringenberg said recently. “But we also stretched the envelope by playing American roots artists like Johnny Cash, Neil Young, Bob Dylan and Hank Williams, except with a punk rock energy. Shakespeare’s Riot can make a pretty solid claim as being one of the first bands in the world to mix punk rock with American roots music.”
The band’s first out-of-town gig was on a school night, a Tuesday in Springfield. The Shakespeare’s Riot trio loaded into a station wagon for the three-hour drive to a tavern known as the Crow’s Mill School. “You boys was rockin’!” was the assessment of the manager, an old timer named Ace, after the rousing performance.
Ringenberg eventually followed his destiny and moved to Nashville in 1981.
“It’s not that I had any dissatisfaction or negative feelings about the band, the musicians or the area itself,” he said. “It was simply time to move on, and I felt that in my bones. I would never say that I’ve completely left Illinois. To this day it remains one of the basic foundations of my life, a place that I never tire of visiting, either physically or mentally. It is still home.”
Ringenberg soon teamed with three talented musicians to form Jason and the Nashville Scorchers. After signing a major label record contract with EMI, the newly-branded Jason and the Scorchers went on to define a style of music that came to be known as alternative country or cowpunk.
Known for Jason’s energetic live performances, the band played major festivals like Farm Aid and toured extensively throughout the U.S., Europe and Australia. To date, Jason and the Scorchers has released 16 studio, live or compilation albums, and Ringenberg has made nine solo albums under his name or that of his children’s persona, Farmer Jason.
Another early Carbondale band that led the way with innovative music was David and the Happenings. The group was led by David Siegfried, the brother of James Chance, who founded a so called "no-wave" band, The Contortions, in New York City.
Siegfried recently noted that the band did not set out to be a punk or new wave band.
“When I first arrived in Carbondale in 1976, very few people, if any, were into bands like the Stooges or Iggy Pop,” he said. “The majority of students didn’t have a clue what punk rock was.”
Siegfried said he eventually found local punk and new wave enthusiasts who would host private dance parties lasting until dawn.
“We didn’t set out to make an artistic statement,” he said. “We did it for the fun, and it wasn’t all based on punk rock, which I always considered to be a rather limiting form of music. I was inspired by more avant-garde music such as the free jazz of John Coltrane and Sun Ra, and the rhythm and blues of Motown, Wilson Pickett, Otis Redding and James Brown.”
Gary Gibula is an SIU alum, musician, writer, editor, and friend of Robbie Stokes, the usual author of Music Historicity. He is filling in while Stokes is on a break.
