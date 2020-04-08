Happy hour at home: Banjo Joe to host virtual Happy Hour on PK's Facebook Thursday

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

As days turn into weeks and the quarantine continues on, Southern Illinoisans might be finding themselves missing the bars and music normally found on that stretch of road through Carbondale known as the Strip.

As silence and empty parking lots have taken over the area, music-lovers may find themselves wishing upon evening stars for a return to the revelry they used to know. Necessity being the mother of invention, there is hope for the stir-crazy masses.

Performers and patrons alike who find themselves at a loss for what to do during the current quarantine and have found an outlet via Facebook Live. Carbondale has seen several rounds of the trending #ClosedMicNight to raise money for local businesses and and their staffs that have been affected by the temporary shutdowns, as well as nonprofits offering their services in trying times.

This Thursday, April 9, native Southern Illinoisan and former Whistle Pig Jospeh “Banjo Joe” McCamish will take over the Facebook page of local watering hole PK’s for a virtual happy hour from 5-7 p.m. Visit facebook.com/pkscarbondale to find the livestream.