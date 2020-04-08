Happy hour at home: Banjo Joe to host virtual Happy Hour on PK's Facebook Thursday

As days turn into weeks and the quarantine continues on, Southern Illinoisans might be finding themselves missing the bars and music normally found on that stretch of road through Carbondale known as the Strip.
As silence and empty parking lots have taken over the area, music-lovers may find themselves wishing upon evening stars for a return to the revelry they used to know. Necessity being the mother of invention, there is hope for the stir-crazy masses.
Performers and patrons alike who find themselves at a loss for what to do during the current quarantine and have found an outlet via Facebook Live. Carbondale has seen several rounds of the trending #ClosedMicNight to raise money for local businesses and and their staffs that have been affected by the temporary shutdowns, as well as nonprofits offering their services in trying times.
This Thursday, April 9, native Southern Illinoisan and former Whistle Pig Jospeh “Banjo Joe” McCamish will take over the Facebook page of local watering hole PK’s for a virtual happy hour from 5-7 p.m. Visit facebook.com/pkscarbondale to find the livestream.
“I’ve been going to Facebook college,” said McCamish via phone interview regarding his recent time spent learning how to perform for virtual audiences. “I approached them (PK’s) after Closed Mic Night as a way to keep performing as well as raise money for the staff.” The result is a virtual happy hour this Thursday, when Banjo Joe takes over PK's Facebook page and goes live with his banjo and comedic antics.
Virtual tips jars are available through PayPal (PayPal.me/banjojoe), Venmo (@banjojoe), and CashApp ($banjojoe) for those wishing to donate to Joe and the PK’s staff. “It’s a way to keep performing and help them out, too,” he said.
“They’re letting me take over their page, I’ve even got a poll up 'til 5 p.m. Thursday for different things the audience can vote to have me do during my performance. I don’t know how I’m gonna fit them all in!” Ranging anywhere from shaving a leg to dancing like a chicken, there is still time for those interested to vote for exactly which shenanigans Banjo Joe will partake.
“It’s a neat way to keep people entertained,” said Banjo Joe, going on to explain he’d recently done a Facebook page swap with fellow local musicians Boscoe and Whiteford. “A cool way to get both of our music out to each other’s fans. And being on Facebook live is cool, too, because people can, like, comment, and share as they go along.”
Bringing a sense of familiarity during uncertain times and doing so in a way that also helps others, the Carbondale music scene is once again proving it has both heart and soul. Gather your drink of choice, tune in, and be ready to share some tips for a good cause, because happy hour is coming into a home near you.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.