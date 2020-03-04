Hit-makers Sawyer Brown to play at Marion Cultural & Civic Center

Decades before there were "American Idol" and "The Voice," Johnny Carson sideman Ed McMahon hosted "Star Search," a talent contest that discovered electrifying pop country phenomenon Sawyer Brown.
In an era when George Strait, Merle Haggard, Vince Gill and Don Williams would simply stroll to center stage with an acoustic guitar and drench an audience with 90 continuous minutes of hardcore country, Sawyer Brown was 180 degrees different.
Lead singer Mark Miler is a bundle of energy, sprinting in every direction as soon as the curtain drops, always looking like a flashy point guard zigzagging in the back court, desperately trying to break a tenacious full-court press.
Capitalizing on the $100,000 cash prize and recording contract the band earned with the 1984 "Star Search" championship, Sawyer Brown signed with Capitol/Curb Records and proceeded to dominate the Billboard charts for 15 years, cracking the Top 20 with 27 singles, including chart-topping efforts “Step That Step,” “Some Girls Do” and “Thank God for You.”
Sawyer Brown will be in concert at 7 p.m. March 13 at the Marion Cultural & Civic Center. Ticket prices range from $43 to $146 and can be purchased on line at marionccc.com. For more information, call the civic center box office at 618-997-4030.
The 61-year-old Miler is suddenly transformed when he hears the band kick off one of their turbo-charged hits like “Betty’s Being Bad,” “Shakin’” or George Jones cover “The Race Is On.” He changes from an ultra-shy high school student that was too embarrassed to read out loud in class to someone that commands attention as he quickly wraps the audience around his finger and leads them on an endless series of three minute wild rides.
“I feel the music. I feel it through every ounce of me. All through my bones. You know when something rhythmic comes on. There’s just something that comes alive,” he says. “The other thing is that I think the (Pentecostal) church I grew up in, you really just learn how to let yourself go. That’s what I do on stage. I really have fun.”
Miller grew up in Apopka, Florida with keyboardist Greg “Hobie” Hubbard. They collaborated on musical projects in high school before migrating to Nashville, where in 1980, along with Michigan bass guitarist Jim Scholten, they joined the road band of country singer Don King.
Already touring in King’s band since 1979 were lead guitarist Bobby Randall and drummer Joe Smyth.
You have free articles remaining.
King had moderate success in the country music industry, releasing two Top 20 songs in 1977, but he decided to take a break from the road in 1981. His five-piece road band continued to play shows around Music City, often playing five sets a night six days a week.
After paying dues with a grueling two-year schedule, the band caught the magical break when their agent suggested they make an audition video for "Star Search." During its 13 seasons, superstars Britney Spears, Usher, Justin Timberlake, Beyonce Knowles, Jessica Simpson, Christina Aguilera and LeAnn Rimes appeared on the program, but did not win.
The momentum of the "Star Search" victory and leverage of a major label deal generated national anticipation for debut 1984 single “Leona” and they followed up with No. 1 smash “Step That Step.”
Sawyer Brown, a name taken from a road in Nashville that once separated the Sawyer and Brown farms, rode a wave of popularity for five years, then radio backed off a little, saying they were too “bubble gum” country and their music lacked substance.
They responded with the most prolific stretch of their career from 1991-93, which included powerhouse tunes “The Walk,” “Cafe on the Corner,” “All these Years” and “This Time.” They reached the Billboard Top 5 with eight consecutive singles.
After 40 years of touring and an estimated 5,000 concerts performed, Hubbard says the band is still motivated to tour frequently for its loyal fan base.
“It’s getting to see the audience. They’re the key to all this. To see the connection the music has made with them and to get to be part of that live. There’s nothing like it,” he says.
Miller adds: “We know what the fans want at this point. It’s full-tilt Sawyer Brown.”
Through the years, the composition of the group has been remarkably stable. Four of the original founding members remain. The only turnover has been at lead guitar.
Randall left in 1991 and was replaced on lead guitar by Duncan Cameron, a former member of the Amazing Rhythm Aces. In 2004, Cameron left to become a pilot for Southwest Airlines and he was replaced by Shayne Hill, who was hired after just one rehearsal with the band.
With an ear for quality music in all genres, Miller discovered contemporary Christian rock band Casting Crowns and has produced all the band’s albums.
Vince Hoffard can be reached at vincehoffard@gmail.com or 618-658-9095.