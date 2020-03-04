Hit-makers Sawyer Brown to play at Marion Cultural & Civic Center

Sawyer Brown, a name taken from a road in Nashville that once separated the Sawyer and Brown farms, rode a wave of popularity for five years, then radio backed off a little, saying they were too “bubble gum” country and their music lacked substance.

They responded with the most prolific stretch of their career from 1991-93, which included powerhouse tunes “The Walk,” “Cafe on the Corner,” “All these Years” and “This Time.” They reached the Billboard Top 5 with eight consecutive singles.

After 40 years of touring and an estimated 5,000 concerts performed, Hubbard says the band is still motivated to tour frequently for its loyal fan base.

“It’s getting to see the audience. They’re the key to all this. To see the connection the music has made with them and to get to be part of that live. There’s nothing like it,” he says.

Miller adds: “We know what the fans want at this point. It’s full-tilt Sawyer Brown.”

Through the years, the composition of the group has been remarkably stable. Four of the original founding members remain. The only turnover has been at lead guitar.