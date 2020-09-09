Honker Hill Winery to welcome William Michael Morgan for socially distant outdoor show

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Irreconcilable differences is a term used when people can no longer get along in a relationship that has deteriorated from simply not getting along to rage, hatred and disgust. The festering wound creates a wall so high that the two sides will fight over the simplest issue.

Maybe not to this extreme, but the concept could be used to describe the past state of affairs between William Michael Morgan and major record label Warner Bros. Nashville.

The Vicksburg, Mississippi native was hailed as the next George Strait when he signed with Warner Bros. and released debut single “I Met a Girl” in 2015. The tune climbed all the way to No. 2 on the Billboard Singles Chart.

The partnership seemed like it would flourish as Morgan’s first album, “Vinyl,” reached No. 5 on Billboard.

As it turns out, despite displaying a flawless timbre in a voice critically acclaimed through the industry, Morgan was playing a game he couldn’t win. The cards were stacked against him as “new” country radio was catering to clientele with a hip-hop vibe or rock ‘n’ roll sound.