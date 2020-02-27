House Whiskey to play St. Jude Jam this weekend

It took Jesse Murphy two excruciating months to get his finger on the unmistakable pulse of blue collar workers from coast to coast, populating the scenic back roads of America.
After earning a business degree from a Texas university in 2011, he jumped on his bicycle in Virginia Beach and pedaled over 3,000 miles to the coast of Oregon, interacting with a tremendous cross section of common folks on his marathon journey.
“It gave me a lot of time to think,” Murphy says. “I got to see the country, meet and connect with people. There was a wide variety of characters, but down deep everyone is the same. Most of us are scraping by to make ends meet, grinding all week and living the dream. We try to bring this out through music.”
Murphy is lead singer of spunky, full throttle country-rock band House Whiskey. The electric trio kicked doors wide open in Nashville with a groundbreaking new sound, a potent blend of raw personal grit and natural swagger that is personified on debut 2016 single “I Quit Countin’.”
“The first song we put out was a good representation of our Dr. Seuss meets Lynyrd Skynyrd, hippie-Americana sound. It showed our brand,” Murphy says. “We wanted to shake things up with a grittier, edgier sound.”
Flanking Murphy on both sides are guitarists Michael Wilkes and Wally Montgomery. The longtime friends met making rounds in the Nashville songwriting community and joined forces to create a distinct sound that seems to ooze blood harmony, although they are not related.
House Whiskey, Tony Jackson and Mickey Lamantia will be in concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Midwest Event Center, located 2 miles north of Marion on Illinois 37, for a highly anticipated St. Jude Jam.
Tickets are $50 and $25. Visit facebook.com/MidwestEventCenter and click on Events to find the event page and a link to purchase tickets.
The concert is sponsored by Z100-FM radio and proceeds will be donated to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis.
Murphy is the son of country hit-maker David Lee Murphy of Herrin, the voice behind “Party Crowd” and “Dust on the Bottle,” and a top-shelf songwriter that penned “Big Green Tractor,” “Are You Gonna Kiss Me or Not” and current Kenny Chesney single “Here and Now.”
During a recent telephone interview, the resemblance of Jesse's and David Lee’s voice was uncanny and immediately recognizable.
“Spooky isn’t it,” says Doug Casmus, longtime manager of David Lee Murphy and also the manager of House Whiskey.
The name of the band is a perfect fit for the musical perspective of its members.
“House Whiskey represents an attitude, a mentality. It’s about getting the most bang for your buck outta this life,” Murphy says.
House Whiskey will release its second single, “Tomorrow We Ride,” online worldwide Friday. A five-song EP will soon be available. The record, which will include rollicking “I Quit Countin’,” is produced by Brett Beavers, the studio guru that shaped the sound of Dierks Bentley.
A 42-year-old ex-Marine, Jackson has appeared multiple times on the Grand Ole Opry. He is climbing the charts with current single, “On a Country Road,” and his videos have over 62 million YouTube views.
Former Rhode Island correctional officer Lamantia is burning up the charts with current single “How Far Would I Fall,” which features harmony vocals from Melonie Cannon, daughter of songwriter Buddy Cannon, who inked classics “Set ‘Em Up Joe” and “Give it Away.”
House Whiskey will be back in Southern Illinois on May 22 to play at HerrinFesta Italiana with Kendell Marvel and Mitchell Tenpenny.
