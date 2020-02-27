House Whiskey to play St. Jude Jam this weekend

It took Jesse Murphy two excruciating months to get his finger on the unmistakable pulse of blue collar workers from coast to coast, populating the scenic back roads of America.

After earning a business degree from a Texas university in 2011, he jumped on his bicycle in Virginia Beach and pedaled over 3,000 miles to the coast of Oregon, interacting with a tremendous cross section of common folks on his marathon journey.

“It gave me a lot of time to think,” Murphy says. “I got to see the country, meet and connect with people. There was a wide variety of characters, but down deep everyone is the same. Most of us are scraping by to make ends meet, grinding all week and living the dream. We try to bring this out through music.”

Murphy is lead singer of spunky, full throttle country-rock band House Whiskey. The electric trio kicked doors wide open in Nashville with a groundbreaking new sound, a potent blend of raw personal grit and natural swagger that is personified on debut 2016 single “I Quit Countin’.”

“The first song we put out was a good representation of our Dr. Seuss meets Lynyrd Skynyrd, hippie-Americana sound. It showed our brand,” Murphy says. “We wanted to shake things up with a grittier, edgier sound.”