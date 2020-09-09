How rockabilly came to Carbondale and 'punkified' country and '50s rock

Unfortunately, I got called in to work at Boobie's on the evening when we were to decide on the band name. I later found out the other three band members had decided to call us the Boppin' 88s.

The band proved to be very popular, often playing a Friday happy hour gig at Gatsby's and then performing over at Hangar 9 the same evening.

There were some unforgettable moments, like playing "Tear It Up" with the four band members rotating instruments during the song — without stopping. After bringing the tune down to a quiet tempo, Craig would then get up from the drums and start playing one of the guitars. Meanwhile, the bass player would sit down at the drum kit and attempt to play, while the other two band members switched instruments. The rotation continued until everyone finally landed back at his home instrument.

The band loaded into a box truck — I think it was an ice cream truck — and went on an epic road trip one summer. The first stop was Cantrell's in Nashville, Tennessee, where the 88s were the warmup act for Jason and the Scorchers. Our main destination, however, was Athens, Georgia.