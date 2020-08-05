'I miss playing': Dennis Stroughmatt's album hits No. 1 on chart

The 82-year old Spicher has played on more recordings than any other fiddler. He is an official “Nashville Cat,” a designation given by the Country Music Hall of Fame to musicians important to country music history.

Stroughmatt was elated when Spicher agreed to participate on his new album.

“Imagine playing twin fiddle with Buddy Spicher on ‘Release Me.’ He was adamant the entire time that he wasn’t going to play on the album. For months he refused. He taught me all the parts and I was feeling pretty good about it, still a little nervous,” Stroguhmatt said. “The day before I went into the studio to record some tracks, Buddy decided he would play. We practiced until four in the morning and had to be in the studio at nine. He was beating on my door at 7:30 a.m., ready to go with less than four hours sleep.”

The CD can be purchased with credit card/PayPal at www.honkytonkfiddle.com/discography.html or send $16 and return address to: Dennis Stroughmatt, 201 E. Elm St. Albion, IL 62806.

Stroughmatt was one of the first musicians to go back to work during the pandemic.