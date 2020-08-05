'I miss playing': Dennis Stroughmatt's album hits No. 1 on chart

Dennis Stroughmatt was caught completely off guard.
A professor at Wabash Valley College by day and world-famous fiddler at night, he was sifting through the large volume of electronic material he receives daily and was startled by a comment he read as he scrolled.
“It said, ‘Congratulations on your No. 1 album.’ I had no idea what they were talking about. I was shocked by the whole thing,” said the 48-year old Albion resident.
Earlier this year, Stroughmatt released “The Same Old Me: An Homage to Ray Price and the Cherokee Cowboys” on Heart of Texas Records, a hardcore traditional country music label based in the geographic center of the Lone Star State, in the small community of Brady.
The label marketed the album through IndieExpress, an Oklahoma company that gets the music into the hands of more than 300 radio stations around the world that are not confined by rigid play list restrictions and air pure honky tonk music.
Each month, IndieExpress tracks the popularity of albums. In July, “Same Old Me” was ranked No. 1.
The album is a true masterpiece, putting a fresh coat of paint on tunes made popular by legendary Price, major hits like “Make The World Go Away,” “City Lights,” “Don’t You Ever Get Tired Of Hurting Me,”“Release Me” and “Night Life.” There are also covers of more obscure gems. The package includes nine new recordings, and 13 tracks from two previous albums that have been remixed and remastered.
Stroughmatt is uniquely qualified to pull off this remarkable tribute to Price, a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame who died in 2013 at age 87.
A scholar of music history, through the years Stroughmatt has developed a professional relationship with several original Price band members, known as The Cherokee Cowboys. Many agreed to play on the new album, including Pete Wade, Darrell McCall, Hargus “Pig” Robbins and fiddle great Buddy Spicher.
In fact, Spicher and Stroughmett are best friends.
“He is my mentor. I go down to his house in Nashville for lessons every six weeks,” Stroughmatt said. “I’ll stay at his house for three days. There is plenty of practice, but we probably watch Netflix as much as we play fiddle.”
Like everyone else, the coronavirus had Stroughmatt stagnant for months. Depressed about not being able to play live shows, his fiddle gathered dust in the corner.
When movement resumed, Stroughmatt concentrated on completing the Price tribute. He went to Spicher for a tune-up.
“I wasn’t playing. Buddy said, ‘Oh Dennis, have you been practicing.’ I started making excuses because everything had been shut down. He said, ‘No more whining and complaining.’ We practiced 14 hours a day for three straight days,” Stroughmatt said.
The 82-year old Spicher has played on more recordings than any other fiddler. He is an official “Nashville Cat,” a designation given by the Country Music Hall of Fame to musicians important to country music history.
Stroughmatt was elated when Spicher agreed to participate on his new album.
“Imagine playing twin fiddle with Buddy Spicher on ‘Release Me.’ He was adamant the entire time that he wasn’t going to play on the album. For months he refused. He taught me all the parts and I was feeling pretty good about it, still a little nervous,” Stroguhmatt said. “The day before I went into the studio to record some tracks, Buddy decided he would play. We practiced until four in the morning and had to be in the studio at nine. He was beating on my door at 7:30 a.m., ready to go with less than four hours sleep.”
The CD can be purchased with credit card/PayPal at www.honkytonkfiddle.com/discography.html or send $16 and return address to: Dennis Stroughmatt, 201 E. Elm St. Albion, IL 62806.
Stroughmatt was one of the first musicians to go back to work during the pandemic.
On May 2, he played the Ernest Tubb Midnite Jamboree at the Texas Troubadour Theatre in Nashville. It was aired live on Facebook and viewership of the stream ranged from 10,000 to 20,000. Later that night, the performance was rebroadcast on WSM radio.
On Aug. 15, Stroughmatt is hosting a “One More Honky Tonk” extravaganza at the Edwards Country Fairgrounds. Two, maybe three, bands will be involved in this old fashioned jam session.
In Southern Illinois, Stroughmatt plays in the band Swing’n’Country with Dow Smith, Cord Fitch and Mark Fitch. He transitions to the Honk-Tonk Circus with Darrel Cummings and Douglas Hawf for gigs north of Effingham. Both these bands will appear. There is a chance a third group comprised of Indiana musical colleagues will be on stage.
“I just wanted to get my friends together. I miss playing with these guys,” he said.
Admission is $10. The show starts at 5 p.m. and should end “around 9:30 p.m.”
The concert will be in the Exhibition Hall, which Stroughmatt says is large enough for safe social distancing. He said the building has two huge doors that will be opened, allowing attendees the option of sitting outside to watch the performance.
Vince Hoffard can be reached at vincehoffard@gmail.com or 618-618-9095.
