'It's hard being black, but I love being black': Courtlin Jabrae's social commentary through song

In his take on Lamar’s song, Jabrae repeats the refrain: “It’s hard being black, but I love being black.”

Jabrae has been releasing new songs and videos every week as part of his Jabrae Monday series. He described them as weekly check-ins with what’s been on his mind. Recently, that has been the trauma shaking the black community.

Jabrae said he didn’t see anyone making the kinds of comments that he thought the moment needed, so he decided to speak up through song.

“It’s not about me no more in my music,” Jabrae said. Instead, he said, he’s switched the focus to being “about us.” He said this doesn’t mean he’s gone full conscious rapper, though — there’s still plenty of time to talk about beautiful women and parties — but he said he’s not afraid anymore to talk about the issues his community faces, and most recently, that is police brutality and the trend of unarmed black men being killed at the hands of white police officers.