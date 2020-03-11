Jake Stringer and band Better Than Nothin' to play Morello's

Imagine country music as a bustling town in the old Wild West infamous real estate like Dodge City, Deadwood or Tombstone.
These dangerous destinations had state of the art entertainment centers that were built to attract the masses, reputable theaters and saloons designed to appeal to the broadest segment of the population, but especially the wealthy and well-known citizens. Tangled up in this commercial enterprise would have been main street players like Sam Hunt, Keith Urban, Florida Georgia Line and Kane Brown.
Down the road a little, on the other side of the tracks, there was always a hole-in-the-wall spot for misfits, acts that didn’t follow industry mandates. In here, Margo Price would be the bartender and Hank Williams Sr. would be director of admissions. Outlaws like Jamey Johnson, Cody Jinks, Tyler Childers and Chris Stapleton would be standing at the bar.
Suddenly, a stranger appears on the horizon. He gallops past the flashy uptown scene and heads to seedy Lower Broadway, pushes through the swinging doors and immediately knows he's in the right place. Jake Stringer could’ve gained admission on reputation alone. He played drums on the road several years for David Allan Coe. And survived.
Nowadays, the southwest Missouri native is touring the Midwest with his Better Than Nothin’ band to support latest album “Howdy ... We’ve Been Expecting You,” a six-song independently released effort.
Stringer will be accompanied by his full band when he appears at 7 p.m. Saturday at Morello’s Restaurant & Catering in Harrisburg. He will share the stage with opening act Travis Beasley of Eldorado.
There is a $5 cover charge.
Stringer’s sound gives off a definite Waylon Jennings vibe, landing somewhere between Whitey Morgan and Aaron Lewis. His songwriting prowess was instantly identifiable on debut album “Let the Wolf Out,” released in 2017.
A popular cut from the project, “American Spirit,” contains a line that hits home for millions that are shamefully addicted to nicotine when he sings, “I tell myself I’m better than the smoke in my lungs.”
Stringer says he sings about real life, not the easy cookie-cutter topics.
“What we do is classic country music that is sometimes called outlaw,” he says. “There are no tailgates. It’s not the stuff you hear coming out of Nashville or the stuff big record companies are pushing out. It’s music that we believe in. Music that has meaning. Most of the songs that I write are coming from deep inside about something that has happened to me.”
Stringer learned the ropes of the music business during his 20s, pounding drums for acts like the Mark Chapman Band, a southwest Missouri powerhouse for more than a decade, and DAC, the original “Rhinestone Cowboy” and a true ex-con outlaw. As he watched the front men command the stage at countless shows year after year, Stringer fought the urge to start his own band.
There was music inside him that had to come out.
Finally, before he exploded, Stringer bought a guitar and went to work. He began the grueling process of extracting word fragments from his brain and turning them into complete songs.
Not everyone learns the craft at the same pace. As he developed his musical skills and songwriting craftsmanship, he pieced together a band with help from longtime friend Zach Mourning, a steel guitarist. They adopted the name Better Than Nothin', which Stringer stole from his dad, who always said his old pickup truck was “better than nothin'.”
The band played virtually every road house and honky-tonk in southern Missouri. As time progressed, enough original material was accumulated for the debut “Let the Wolf Out” recording.
Released in March 2017, the record expanded the musical universe for the band and they were soon touring with red dirt music superstars Reckless Kelly, Justin Wells and William Clark Green.
After 18 months of crisscrossing the heartland, following their dreams and paying dues, enough new material had been composed for the “Howdy” album, which includes bourbon-soaked tunes “Tornado” and “Green-Eyed Devil.”
Stringer keeps his calendar full by playing area solo shows when he is not gigging with the full five-piece group.
The band was recommended to Beasley, who regularly books events at Morello’s and is also responsible for securing talent for the annual Eldorado Town & Country Days festival, by friend Scott McCumber.
McCumber is from New Braunfels, Texas, home of the iconic Gruene Hall dance hall. He currently plays steel guitar for the John D Hale Band from Jackson, Missouri.
Beasley was lead singer for popular central Illinois band the High Low Drifters while he was in college. The band had a huge local following that he was forced to leave behind when he returned to Saline County with his doctoral degree and went to work in the family business, Beasley Equine Clinic.
