Jake Stringer and band Better Than Nothin' to play Morello's

Stringer will be accompanied by his full band when he appears at 7 p.m. Saturday at Morello’s Restaurant & Catering in Harrisburg. He will share the stage with opening act Travis Beasley of Eldorado.

There is a $5 cover charge.

Stringer’s sound gives off a definite Waylon Jennings vibe, landing somewhere between Whitey Morgan and Aaron Lewis. His songwriting prowess was instantly identifiable on debut album “Let the Wolf Out,” released in 2017.

A popular cut from the project, “American Spirit,” contains a line that hits home for millions that are shamefully addicted to nicotine when he sings, “I tell myself I’m better than the smoke in my lungs.”

Stringer says he sings about real life, not the easy cookie-cutter topics.

“What we do is classic country music that is sometimes called outlaw,” he says. “There are no tailgates. It’s not the stuff you hear coming out of Nashville or the stuff big record companies are pushing out. It’s music that we believe in. Music that has meaning. Most of the songs that I write are coming from deep inside about something that has happened to me.”