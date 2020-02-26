James Taylor tribute coming to Benton
Benton

James Taylor tribute coming to Benton

Fans of the legendary James Taylor have an opportunity next month to experience the next best thing: Nashville-based Taylor tribute Sweet Baby James.

Bill Griese is the man behind Sweet Baby James, a one-man acoustic tribute to the Americana folk man Taylor, known for hits including "Sweet Baby James," "Fire and Rain" and "You've Got a Friend."

The tribute performance is set for Saturday, March 28, at the Benton Civic Center, at 414 W. Hudelson St.

Griese promises the evening will feature deep cuts as well as all the old favorites.

Tickets are $20. Visit bentonciviccenter.ticketleap.com to purchase tickets.

— The Southern

Bill Griese Sweet Baby James

Bill Griese is Sweet Baby James
