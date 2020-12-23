Jamey Johnson's road to stardom passed through Southern Illinois

Blue collar workers filled many of the labor-intensive positions at Heartland Pump, a Carterville company that was sold to a global corporation in 2012.

At the end of a grueling shift, back in the day of local ownership, the company parking lot would be full of employees covered in mud from boots to hips, knuckles bloody from hours of banging wrenches into steel pipes. They specialized in placement of enormous industrial equipment that could turn huge bodies of water into tiny mud puddles within a few hours.

Imagine the after-hours group chatter, which probably ranged from disbelief to guarded anticipation, when they heard one of their co-workers was going to provide musical entertainment at the annual Christmas party.

A positive factor was that the person was coming up from a new satellite office in Nashville. And you know what they say, everyone in Music City can pick and sing a little.

Turns out, the employee had only been on the payroll for a few months. He had just served eight years in the Marines, so he had yet to establish his long hair and long beard trademark look. No one dreamed the laid-back dude named Jamey Johnson carrying his guitar case into the holiday gathering would become an iconic figure in the music world.