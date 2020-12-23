Jamey Johnson's road to stardom passed through Southern Illinois

Blue collar workers filled many of the labor-intensive positions at Heartland Pump, a Carterville company that was sold to a global corporation in 2012.
At the end of a grueling shift, back in the day of local ownership, the company parking lot would be full of employees covered in mud from boots to hips, knuckles bloody from hours of banging wrenches into steel pipes. They specialized in placement of enormous industrial equipment that could turn huge bodies of water into tiny mud puddles within a few hours.
Imagine the after-hours group chatter, which probably ranged from disbelief to guarded anticipation, when they heard one of their co-workers was going to provide musical entertainment at the annual Christmas party.
A positive factor was that the person was coming up from a new satellite office in Nashville. And you know what they say, everyone in Music City can pick and sing a little.
Turns out, the employee had only been on the payroll for a few months. He had just served eight years in the Marines, so he had yet to establish his long hair and long beard trademark look. No one dreamed the laid-back dude named Jamey Johnson carrying his guitar case into the holiday gathering would become an iconic figure in the music world.
Fast forward a few years: Johnson had established himself as a world-class songwriter and his album “That Lonesome Song” was an instant classic, when he made a return visit to Heartland, parking his big Provost tour bus between the main building and Illinois 13, easily visible from the now defunct Coo-Coo’s nightclub.
He spoke fondly that day of the company owners, employees and his solo Christmas show. Any co-worker still worrying about the musical future of Johnson will have an opportunity to witness the progress he has made through the years when he appears at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 3 at the Du Quoin State Fair.
Tickets went on sale Dec. 15.
For those shoppers that have waited until the very last minute to buy gifts, a reserved seat at a legendary live show by Johnson would be a perfect stocking stuffer.
Other country shows scheduled for the 2021 fair include Hardy on Aug. 30 and Riley Green on Sept. 1. Rock fans can see REO Speedwagon on Aug. 29 and JJ Grey & Mofro on Sept. 2. En Vogue kicks off the main grandstand entertainment on Aug. 28, rapper Ludacris performs Aug. 31 and comedian Ron White will bring the curtain down Sept. 6.
Ticket prices and showtimes are available at the Du Quoin State Fair website. Tickets can be purchased online through Ticketmaster or at the fairgrounds box office. Call 618-542-1515 for more information.
The 45-year-old Johnson was raised in Montgomery, Alabama, where he graduated from Jefferson Davis High School. He attended Jackson State University and was a member of its legendary marching band The Southerners.
He quit college after two years, then served eight years in the United State Marine Corps Reserve. He started playing country music in Montgomery bars during his military service. When his hobby became a habit, he migrated to Nashville to pursue his musical ambition.
During his decade of paying dues, developing contacts and learning the ropes, he logged his time with the Heartland. His big break came when Buddy Cannon, record producer for Willie Nelson and Kenny Chesney, helped him secure a songwriting contract.
Soon afterward, he was sitting in the Wildhorse Saloon with Randy Houser when a hip-swinging cowgirl strutted past their table. The idea for “Honky Tonk Badonkadonk” was instantly born. The tune would become a huge hit for Trace Adkins and spark a line-dance craze.
Johnson’s debut album “The Dollar” was released in 2006 and the title track reached No. 14 on the Billboard singles chart. However, the album failed to capture the essence of his character. He didn’t fit the cookie cutter mold being poured on Music Row.
Putting pain from a failed relationship vividly on paper, Johnson emerged a songwriting superstar in 2007, winning Song of the Year honors from the Country Music Association for inking George Strait’s hit single “Give it Away.”
Moving to a new record label, Mercury Nashville, he broke out in 2008 with the “That Lonesome Song” album, which included tunes like: “In Color,” “Place Out on the Ocean,” “High Cost of Living,” Mowin’ Down the Roses” and “Between Jennings and Jones.” The album was nominated for three Grammy Awards.
“In Color” was named Song of the Year by both the Academy of Country Music and CMA in 2009.
Johnson released albums “The Guitar Song” in 2010 and “Living For A Song: A Tribute To Hank Cochran” in 2012. He hasn’t released any new material in eight years. He tours constantly. Watching him cover Woody Guthrie’s “This Land is Your Land” near the end of each show is worth the price of admission.
The burly entertainer is an avid golfer. He is co-owner of the Cottonwood Golf Club in Montgomery. Each year, he hosts a “homecoming” benefit concert at the club to raise funds for Nikki Mitchell Foundation and the Marines Toys for Tots program.
