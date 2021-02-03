Jimmy Fortune to play Kentucky Opry

A prodigious hit-making machine, The Statler Brothers had their collective backs up against the wall in 1981.
They were one of the most popular groups in country music history, capturing the lauded Group of the Year Award from the Country Music Association eight of nine years between 1972 and 1980. Despite three decades of fame and unbelievable consistency, they were in deep trouble.
Founding member Lew DeWitt, who had written the band’s break-out signature song “Flowers On The Wall” in 1965 and helped establish the band’s famous sound with his soaring tenor, was sick. He had battled Crohn’s disease for many years and The Statlers’ perpetual touring was too much. He needed a break.
His retirement would leave big shoes to fill. Placing the wrong person in the job would be awkward at best, potentially disastrous. Finding the right voice and personality to mesh with the three remaining characters in the country music super group would be a daunting task.
DeWitt single-handily resolved the pressure-packed issue. He had seen a person a few months earlier singing at a ski resort and thought he would be perfect for the position. Jimmy Fortune was summoned to Nashville for an audition and quickly hired.
Originally thought to be a temporary gig, Fortune’s first performance with the Statlers was Jan. 28, 1982. As DeWitt continued to be ravaged by Crohn’s, he officially retired from the band in 1982 and Fortune became his permanent replacement in August 1982.
In the same way Nolan Arenado pumped new life into the stagnant St. Louis Cardinals last week, Fortune was a game-changer for The Statler Brothers. His impact was immediate and he propelled the band to a new level of greatness.
Before he joined, the group had reached the top of the Billboard charts only once in 46 tries. It happened in 1978 with “Do You Know You Are My Sunshine.”
A top-notch songwriter, Fortune quickly inked three No. 1 singles, including: “Elizabeth,” “My Only Love” and “Too Much on My Heart.” Before the end of the 1980s, he also penned hits “Forever” and “More Than a Name on a Wall.”
Formed in 1955, The Statler Brothers were a popular part of the Johnny Cash road show. However, after 47 years in the industry, they decided to retire in 2002. It was the end of the trail for brothers Harold and Don Reid and Phil Baisley, but Fortune wasn’t done.
After 21 years with the vaunted quartet, he was ready to embark on a long-awaited solo career. Starting with “When One Door Closes” in 2003, Fortune has released eight solo albums and is a not limited by genre as he executes country, gospel and bluegrass tunes with equal precision.
Fortune is a firm believer in the power of prayer. His mother was a prayer warrior and he says her petitions led to all the highlights of his career, including making personal appearances at the White House to sing for Presidents Ronald Reagan and George W. Bush. He even sang “Elizabeth” at a birthday party for film icon Elizabeth Taylor.
In 2015, Fortune released “Hits & Hymns,” a collection of the biggest country hits he had written and gospel standards like “Amazing Grace,” “Just a Closer Walk With Thee” and “Victory in Jesus.” Contributing to this project were Vince Gill, Ricky Skaggs, The Whites, Ben Isaacs and the Gaither Vocal Band.
A Virginia native, the 65-year-old Fortune followed a similar theme with latest album “God & Country.” Featuring smash-up tracks “Battle Hymn of the Republic/This Land is Your Land” and “God Bless America/America the Beautiful,” the 14-track recording is also peppered with gospel standards like “In the Garden,” “Because He Lives” and “Softly and Tenderly.”
Fortune has accomplished a rare musical trifecta.
As a member of The Statler Brothers, he was placed in the Gospel Music Association Hall of Fame in 2007. The following year, The Statler Brothers were placed in the Country Music Hall of Fame. Then, in 2018 Fortune was placed in the Virginia Musical Hall of Fame as a solo artist.
