Jimmy Fortune to play Kentucky Opry

In the same way Nolan Arenado pumped new life into the stagnant St. Louis Cardinals last week, Fortune was a game-changer for The Statler Brothers. His impact was immediate and he propelled the band to a new level of greatness.

Before he joined, the group had reached the top of the Billboard charts only once in 46 tries. It happened in 1978 with “Do You Know You Are My Sunshine.”

A top-notch songwriter, Fortune quickly inked three No. 1 singles, including: “Elizabeth,” “My Only Love” and “Too Much on My Heart.” Before the end of the 1980s, he also penned hits “Forever” and “More Than a Name on a Wall.”

Formed in 1955, The Statler Brothers were a popular part of the Johnny Cash road show. However, after 47 years in the industry, they decided to retire in 2002. It was the end of the trail for brothers Harold and Don Reid and Phil Baisley, but Fortune wasn’t done.

After 21 years with the vaunted quartet, he was ready to embark on a long-awaited solo career. Starting with “When One Door Closes” in 2003, Fortune has released eight solo albums and is a not limited by genre as he executes country, gospel and bluegrass tunes with equal precision.