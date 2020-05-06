Legendary '60s shows in St. Louis: Rolling Stones, Yardbirds and the Fab Four

In previous columns I have written a bit of some of the great concerts I was fortunate enough to be able to attend in the '60s at the original Kiel complex in St. Louis, Missouri.
That august old edifice, solidly built — like a rock! — for the ages and originally opened in 1934, has been a busy place with many great shows taking place there over the ensuing decades. Of course, when you are 15 or 16 years old in the mid-'60s, and on your own at a rock concert in a large city, it was hardly an everyday occurrence at that point and most ANYTHING would have seemed great, eh?
The opera house part was once known as the Municipal Opera House, then the Kiel, the Peabody Opera House and now known as the Stifel Theatre, and the original auditorium — seating capacity over 9,000 — was supplanted in 1994 by what is now the Enterprise Center.
The locale hosted everyone from the "Chairman of the Board" Frank Sinatra — spearheading an original Rat Pack gig there with Sammy Davis Jr., Dean Martin and Johnny Carson as emcee — to the Rolling Stones. Great White played the site, no doubt regaling the crowd with the hit Ian Hunter-penned (Mott the Hoople) tune "Once Bitten Twice Shy." That was in 1989 with Tesla (the band) on the bill, as well, and it is very possible that was the same year that Great White sat in with our pre-Venturis band Four on the Floor at the original Gatsby’s.
A lot of metal shows seemed to make their way through Kiel with Dio, Judas Priest, Metallica and the hair-metal contingent, including Cinderella and Poison. Dream Theatre played there. Good stuff! Also doing shows were AC/DC, Supertramp, Bay Area homeboys Huey Lewis and the News, INXS, Duran Duran, the Police, and many others. How many of you were at any of those gigs?
I saw the Stones at Kiel Auditorium in July of 1966 when Brian Jones was still in the band, every bit the elegantly wasted '60s rockstar in a striped blazer with his blond hair flipping ‘round his face as he bashed it out on a Gibson Firebird through a Fender piggy-back amp.
Mick Jagger was doing his signature moves while wailing away on "(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction" while stoic original bassist Bill Wyman stood near-passively and played a Framus bass with the instrument’s neck pointed near vertical, his standard playing position (and the inspiration for the Pat DiNizio lyric “…and she stood just like Bill Wyman, now I am her biggest fan” from "Behind the Wall of Sleep" by the great New Jersey band the Smithereens, a No. 23 hit in 1986).
Drummer Charlie Watts kept time in his inimitable style while Keith Richards, though certainly and resplendently dapper, looked like he had been DOING time. The house was maybe half-full.
I also caught the legendary English rave-up band the Yardbirds at Kiel in 1966. The group was, famously, something of an incubator in the manner of the early John Mayall and the Bluesbreakers, in being a breeding–ground act for ace UK guitarists including the nascent Eric Clapton and at the time a recently flown-the-coop Jeff Beck.
Therefore, the St. Louis gig featured Jimmy Page, later of course of Led Zeppelin, banging out feverish guitar licks on Yardbirds’ hits "For Your Love" (written by Graham Gouldman of 10CC), "Heart Full of Soul" and the Giorgio Gomelsky-produced "Shapes of Things," arguably one of the first, if not THE first, psychedelic hit singles, with the creative tune reaching Top 20 status in the U.S. in May 1966.
Sound reinforcement at the concert was minimal, but who knew much about that then? In fact, in Carbondale, we were still using cheesy Silvertone guitar cabinets purchased through Sears and repurposed for PA duty, our Radio Shack vocal microphones plugged into Bogen amplifier/mixers. (Carbondale once had TWO Radio Shack outlets, mind.)
It is hard to believe that before the decade was out, the Fillmore Auditoriums, West and East, and owner/operator Bill Graham and his team would reinvent the business and raise the bar for concert production and sound systems. St. Louis’ (Fairview Heights) own Bob Heil would have a significant part in that concert technology sea change with his designs and builds for proprietary PA systems and quadraphonic mixers used by The Who and the Grateful Dead, as well.
I saw Herman’s Hermits of "Mrs. Brown You’ve Got a Lovely Daughter," "Enery the Eighth" and "Kind of Hush" fame, and a "Dick Clark Caravan of Stars" at the Kiel Auditorium. Frankly, details are sketchy, as later in the '60s, things got a bit more, err, foggy. Cream played there in April 1968, and some of our band members in Devil’s Kitchen attended, but I missed that one. Plus, later that year, in November, Jimi Hendrix played the Kiel, but by then, myself and Devil’s Kitchen were in San Francisco, California.
In later decades, groups of us trekked up to the STL for sitar virtuoso Ravi Shankar’s performance in the smaller Kiel Opera House, as well as Joe Jackson's — he of "Is She Really Going Out With Him" and "Steppin’ Out" fame.
I saw the Beatles at the original Busch Memorial Stadium, also in 1966, Aug. 21. I say saw it, because hearing it was virtually impossible with the incredibly high-pitched sound waves of girls’ screams reverberating across the field, into the seats and through our bodies.
It had been raining and the "Mop-Tops" played a bit early to take advantage of a weather lull. The time flew by, man ... they played 11 songs in about a half hour.
The other acts on the bill were Bobby Hebb ("Sunny"), The Cyrkle ("Red Rubber Ball"), Boston band the Remains, and "Wall of Sound" — nothing to do with the Grateful Dead sound system, which was also so named — record producer Phil Spector’s pride and joy the Ronettes ("Be My Baby," "Walking in the Rain").
A crowd of more than 23,000 rocked the stadium. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported on-site nurse Nancy Berger as saying: “It’s mild hysteria. The symptoms are weeping, wailing, and uncontrollable shaking. I tell them to sit down and cool off.”
The songs played included "Yesterday," "Rock and Roll Music" (no doubt a tribute to St. Louis’ man about town and song composer/performer Chuck Berry), "She’s a Woman" and "I Feel Fine." Note: They did NOT play "Rain!"
The sound guy, one Jack Goggin, took a little heat in the press over some small lack of intelligibility in the PA … ’tis ever thus! 200 speakers — 1966-era speakers, remember — were deployed in the attempt to sonically direct the madness. The band were a bit worried about the dampness, not because of their hair or clothes, but, rightfully, due to the electric shock possibilities. Yet they soldiered on! I am sure the long nights playing the Kaiserkeller in Hamburg, Germany drenched in Beck's Bier, helped get the Fabs through such shows.
Your intrepid writer was there. It is good to be young! Carry on, friends, good times will return someday. Much love from my new/old home … a recording studio. Cheerio!
