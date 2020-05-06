Legendary '60s shows in St. Louis: Rolling Stones, Yardbirds and the Fab Four

Therefore, the St. Louis gig featured Jimmy Page, later of course of Led Zeppelin, banging out feverish guitar licks on Yardbirds’ hits "For Your Love" (written by Graham Gouldman of 10CC), "Heart Full of Soul" and the Giorgio Gomelsky-produced "Shapes of Things," arguably one of the first, if not THE first, psychedelic hit singles, with the creative tune reaching Top 20 status in the U.S. in May 1966.

Sound reinforcement at the concert was minimal, but who knew much about that then? In fact, in Carbondale, we were still using cheesy Silvertone guitar cabinets purchased through Sears and repurposed for PA duty, our Radio Shack vocal microphones plugged into Bogen amplifier/mixers. (Carbondale once had TWO Radio Shack outlets, mind.)

It is hard to believe that before the decade was out, the Fillmore Auditoriums, West and East, and owner/operator Bill Graham and his team would reinvent the business and raise the bar for concert production and sound systems. St. Louis’ (Fairview Heights) own Bob Heil would have a significant part in that concert technology sea change with his designs and builds for proprietary PA systems and quadraphonic mixers used by The Who and the Grateful Dead, as well.