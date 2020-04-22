'Life Ain't Long Enough': Son records father's 1st original song before dad's sudden death

Adam Michael Webb had planned a big surprise for his dad, Larry, on March 1.
With decades of experience picking, traveling and practicing, the 51-year-old Larry Webb didn’t write his first song until last year. His son had secretly gone into Blue Creek Studios in Missouri and recorded the tune. He was going to nonchalantly play it during a scenic Sunday drive.
The Webbs have a deep Union County musical heritage.
The Larry Webb family grew up singing in church and had a gospel band, which through the vocal power of his two sons had morphed into popular Southern rock group The Hollerboys. Tyler Webb was the original lead singer. When a new Illinois Department of Corrections job stole him away, his brother Adam, a school teacher, took the reins.
A family of pranksters, Adam had a trick up his sleeve. His dad thought the band was in the studio working on new tune “New Tattoo,” but they had actually been putting the finishing touches on Larry’s only original composition.
Adam was disappointed when he didn’t receive the track in the mail in time to accentuate the conversation filled with hunting and fishing chatter. Traveling at a snail’s pace, they crept through the Union County Wildlife Refugee. The discussion was priceless, something forever burned into Adam’s memory.
“I wanted to surprise him with the song, but it wasn’t ready, so we just looked at the wildlife and talked,” he says. “It was the best closure. We talked about God and heaven. He was ready to go. He said he tried to lead the good life and set a good example for his boys and grandkids.”
At the time, Larry Webb was fighting for his life. He was diagnosed with Stage 4 brain cancer in September. Although he had lost vision in his left eye, treatment seemed to be working. He was responding well to chemotherapy. His spirits were high.
Two days after the trip, Larry was at home listening to music and jamming on his bass guitar, playing loud enough for Adam to hear him across the holler. The Webbs actually live in a holler, tiny Euby Dam Holler in the hills of southern Union County.
“I heard him playing and he was having fun,” Adam says. “We are pretty close neighbors. He lived just across a 2-acre field and creek from my house.”
That night, March 3, when Larry was climbing into bed, he grabbed for his leg and fell straight back. Apparently, a blood clot went to his brain and he died instantly.
“It was rough, man. Definitely not expected. We thought he was getting better and on the road to recovery,” Adam says. “We are thankful that he never suffered and didn’t deteriorate.”
Larry’s sudden death placed tremendous importance to Adam on the only song his dad would ever write, a powerful tune with the haunting title, “Life Ain’t Long Enough.”
“Dad would text me song ideas all the time. Last May, he sent me ‘life ain’t long enough,'” Adam says. “He said he had been thinking about my mom and just teared up. They had been together 33 years and it still wasn’t long enough for the love they shared.”
For the first time, father and son got together and hammered out a complete song. With the type of sadness that seems to ooze out of a Merle Haggard ballad, Larry never got to hear the final product. A few days after more than 300 friends and family attended his funeral, the song arrived in Adam’s mailbox.
Written about the imperishable love between a man and woman, Webb’s emotionally charged voice starts soft and tender, then turns thunderous on “Life Ain’t Long Enough,” a display of amazing vocal range that is reminiscent of Aaron Lewis.
The song is receiving radio airplay and can be purchased on Amazon Music, iTunes, Spotify, Pandora and other platforms that sell digital music.
Webb is pleased with the finished product. He has a long working relationship with owners of Blue Creek Productions. When they found out about Larry’s passing, out of respect, they ripped up the invoice for all work on “Life Ain’t Long Enough.”
Adam had another curveball he was going to toss at his mom (Lora) with the song.
“I was going to have him sing at the end to surprise her, but it didn’t happen. It would’ve been cool,” he said.
The Hollerboys frequently play benefit concerts. A breast cancer fundraiser in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee generates $4,000 annually. When Larry’s illness prevented him from working at the Dyno Nobel dynamite factory in Wolf Lake, where he had worked for 28 years, a local fundraiser by The Hollerboys raised over $13,000 to help Larry with bills and medical expenses.
Knowing his dad wholeheartedly support the difficult “the show must go on” adage, The Hollerboys are currently looking for a new bass guitarist and have a full slate of shows scheduled for this summer. Other members of the band include lead guitarist Paul Mayberry Jr. and drummer Seth Hudson.
Vince Hoffard can be reached at vincehoffard@gmail.com or 618-658-9095.
