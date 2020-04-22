'Life Ain't Long Enough': Son records father's 1st original song before dad's sudden death

“I wanted to surprise him with the song, but it wasn’t ready, so we just looked at the wildlife and talked,” he says. “It was the best closure. We talked about God and heaven. He was ready to go. He said he tried to lead the good life and set a good example for his boys and grandkids.”

At the time, Larry Webb was fighting for his life. He was diagnosed with Stage 4 brain cancer in September. Although he had lost vision in his left eye, treatment seemed to be working. He was responding well to chemotherapy. His spirits were high.

Two days after the trip, Larry was at home listening to music and jamming on his bass guitar, playing loud enough for Adam to hear him across the holler. The Webbs actually live in a holler, tiny Euby Dam Holler in the hills of southern Union County.

“I heard him playing and he was having fun,” Adam says. “We are pretty close neighbors. He lived just across a 2-acre field and creek from my house.”

That night, March 3, when Larry was climbing into bed, he grabbed for his leg and fell straight back. Apparently, a blood clot went to his brain and he died instantly.