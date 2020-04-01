Livestream event to support Marion small business
Livestream event to support Marion small business

A livestream concert event set for Thursday aims to raise money to support Marion small businesses that are struggling due to temporary closures in the state's effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Jared Gravatt, co-owner of Crown Brew Coffee Co. and co-organizer of the event, said in an email to The Southern that the event, Marion United, will feature local artists and musicians, as well as community leaders sharing messages of hope and encouragement.

The money raised as part of Marion United will be used to develop grants that the city of Marion can give to local businesses in need.

The event will be streamed from 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday, April 2, on the Marion Cultural and Civic Center Facebook page at facebook.com/marionccc. You can also search the event Marion United on Facebook for more information, or visit marion-united.com.

The lineup includes Dirt Choir, Heather Hammers, Isaiah Pual, Ivas John Band, Leight July, Jeremy T. McConaughey, Kasey Rogers and Danny Brown.

— The Southern

Concerned about COVID-19?

