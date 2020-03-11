Lost Cross to host 5-band show Saturday

All roads lead to Lost Cross in Carbondale this Saturday as out-of-town rockers convene upon the prolific punk house to shake the basement rafters once more.
Holding down a loaded lineup of punk rock to shake loose recent gray days are three groups hailing from outside Southern Illinois, Ghetto Blasters, Crime of Passing, and Mouth Reader, anchored by Carbondale rockers Bedspin and Bad Taste. The DIY house venue can be found via Facebook (send a direct message for the address), and music is set to begin around 9 p.m. Lost Cross has a suggested donation of $5 to help support out-of-town bands.
Those who like their music loud and unapologetically punk are in luck.
“We love to play, and for us to play here (Lost Cross), we’re pretty stoked," Justin Savage of Ghetto Blasters, of Chattanooga, Tennessee, said. Savage, who plays guitar and sings, will be joined by his band mates, Patrick Wilkey on drums, Terry Clouse on bass and Buddha on guitar and vocals.
Lost Cross has a long and colorful history spanning over 30 years and has been host to bands from all over the world throughout its years. This weekend’s show stands to remind music lovers why that is as they keep history alive.
Coming out of hiatus and playing for the first time since last summer, Mouth Reader, out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, are especially looking forward to rocking out for punk-lovers in the region.
“We’ve got an ax to grind,” said Dylan Frost who plays guitar and synth for the band. Frost, previously a Carbondale resident, moved to Nashville in 2015.
“I love coming back to Carbondale,” Frost said. “I think sometimes I actually get more nervous playing Carbondale, because it feels like there’s something to prove.” Frost says that this Saturday’s performance is a chance for the group to go “full speed ahead. We’re back!”
Rounding out the evening is Crime of Passing, a band out of Cincinnati. Featuring Andie Luman on vocals, Dylan McCartney on electronics, Chuck Walden on bass, Brad Kennedy on drums and Dakota Carlyle on guitar, the group is excited about this weekend’s rock fest, as well. The group played in Carbondale last summer, and Carlyle expressed their excitement to return.
“It’ll still be a great time, even if you don’t know any of us,” said Grant Kentala of Bedspin. Kentala also happens to be a current resident at Lost Cross, and plays bass in the group along with his roommate Morgan Hughes on guitar and vocals, along with Ryan Bayer on guitar and Seth Bayer on drums.
“It’s really cool to have three out-of-town bands from three different cities — bands you can’t see all the time around here — and be able to give them our support and good show,” Kentala said. “It’s gonna be a great one!”