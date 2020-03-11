Lost Cross to host 5-band show Saturday

“We’ve got an ax to grind,” said Dylan Frost who plays guitar and synth for the band. Frost, previously a Carbondale resident, moved to Nashville in 2015.

“I love coming back to Carbondale,” Frost said. “I think sometimes I actually get more nervous playing Carbondale, because it feels like there’s something to prove.” Frost says that this Saturday’s performance is a chance for the group to go “full speed ahead. We’re back!”

Rounding out the evening is Crime of Passing, a band out of Cincinnati. Featuring Andie Luman on vocals, Dylan McCartney on electronics, Chuck Walden on bass, Brad Kennedy on drums and Dakota Carlyle on guitar, the group is excited about this weekend’s rock fest, as well. The group played in Carbondale last summer, and Carlyle expressed their excitement to return.

“It’ll still be a great time, even if you don’t know any of us,” said Grant Kentala of Bedspin. Kentala also happens to be a current resident at Lost Cross, and plays bass in the group along with his roommate Morgan Hughes on guitar and vocals, along with Ryan Bayer on guitar and Seth Bayer on drums.

“It’s really cool to have three out-of-town bands from three different cities — bands you can’t see all the time around here — and be able to give them our support and good show,” Kentala said. “It’s gonna be a great one!”

