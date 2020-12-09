Marion man stars in new Lee Brice music video

Lance Miller has a stock answer for anyone that asks him the best way to get started in the country music business.
A native of Fairfield, Miller recently wrote back-to-back No. 1 songs for Tim McGraw and Matt Stell, respectively. He has spent more than half his life in Nashville observing the complexity of an industry that is impossible to predict.
“It’s kinda like those old drawings they used to have at the grocery store. ‘Must be present to win’ was always a requirement. You can’t do this thing long distance. You have to be in town. This is where the action is,” Miller says. “I always tell people the best thing they can do is go to Belmont.”
With each graduating class, Belmont University relentlessly floods the market with talented music professionals specializing in every conceivable aspect of business. Trisha Yearwood, Josh Turner, Pam Tillis, Brad Paisley and Lee Ann Womack are alumni.
One of the least likely Belmont grads to ever make a splash in the country music world is 23-year-old Brendan Lewis of Marion. He has a starring role in the latest music video released by Lee Brice, titled “Memory I Don’t Mess With.”
While the pandemic has ruined countless music-related careers over the last nine months, it actually jump-started a “side hustle” for Lewis.
Lewis graduated earlier this year and was supposed to immediately go to work for Caterpillar Financial in Nashville, but COVID-19 restrictions delayed the process. When the job officially started, it was fully remote.
As he waited in virtual lockdown and had plenty of time on his hands, a friend convinced him to give modeling a try. He put together a portfolio and hired an agent. After a couple small jobs, out of the blue he landed the music video shoot.
“I had never done any acting. I just showed up, put on my poker face and acted like I knew what I was doing, but I didn’t have a clue at first,” Lewis says.
His look must have been both convincing and attractive. After reviewing the assembled cast for a few minutes, the director made a startling executive decision. Lewis, who thought he was going to be a minor background character, was elevated to a lead role.
“I showed up thinking I was playing a secondary role in a video for some unknown artist. When I found out it was Lee Brice, I thought this is a pretty big deal,” Lewis says. “Then, when they moved me up to the lead male role, I admit I got a little nervous.
“I thought, ‘Dude, what are you doing! I’ve never done anything like this.’ I just tried to look cool and confident. Once shooting started, I relaxed and had a great time.”
As the title suggests, the theme of the video is how a couple creates a powerful memory with a love affair when they were young, then went separate ways without looking back. Viewers are led to believe the male lead would later achieve musical greatness, ultimately being “the one that got away” for the female lead.
“I’m a rock star at the end, giving it a Toby Keith ‘How Do You Like Me Now?’ vibe,” Lewis says.
Filming started at 11 a.m. on Oct. 14, and three different locations in the greater Nashville area were used. Work wrapped up a few minutes before midnight.
Brice never appeared on set.
Lewis says the constant scene repetition was unexpected and exhausting.
“We would shoot the same thing 15 times from three different angles. Close attention is paid to every detail. It was an amazing experience. I told my agent I’d love to do it again,” he says.
The video debuted nationally Nov. 8.
Lewis says it was his first stab at acting since Marion Unit No. 2 musicals. His background is definitely not in the arts. His hobbies include fishing and hunting. He has been back in Southern Illinois multiple times in the last month, deer hunting and stalking water fowl.
His passion is golf. It’s a family tradition. His grandfather is Randy Lewis Sr. and his dad is Randy Lewis Jr., both legendary figures through the years in the Southern Illinois Golf Association.
“I plan on playing a lot of SIGA events in the future,” Lewis says.
Lewis was a hotshot high school talent. He qualified for the state tournament as a junior and senior. However, when he received no Division 1 scholarships offers, he chose to compete at John A. Logan College for Coach Tom Ferris, who guided the Volunteers to a 2009 national championship. After two productive years at JALC, Lewis was offered a scholarship at prestigious Belmont, a member of the Ohio Valley Conference. In his senior season, he helped lead the Bruins to a second-place finish in the OVC.
Vince Hoffard can be reached at vincehoffard@gmail.com or 618-658-9095.
