Marion man stars in new Lee Brice music video

Lewis graduated earlier this year and was supposed to immediately go to work for Caterpillar Financial in Nashville, but COVID-19 restrictions delayed the process. When the job officially started, it was fully remote.

As he waited in virtual lockdown and had plenty of time on his hands, a friend convinced him to give modeling a try. He put together a portfolio and hired an agent. After a couple small jobs, out of the blue he landed the music video shoot.

“I had never done any acting. I just showed up, put on my poker face and acted like I knew what I was doing, but I didn’t have a clue at first,” Lewis says.

His look must have been both convincing and attractive. After reviewing the assembled cast for a few minutes, the director made a startling executive decision. Lewis, who thought he was going to be a minor background character, was elevated to a lead role.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I showed up thinking I was playing a secondary role in a video for some unknown artist. When I found out it was Lee Brice, I thought this is a pretty big deal,” Lewis says. “Then, when they moved me up to the lead male role, I admit I got a little nervous.